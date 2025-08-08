Sumbul Touqeer On Tying Rakhi To Her Sister: I've Never Felt The Need For A Brother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) TV actress Sumbul Touqeer, known for her performance in the show 'Imlie,' has opened up about her unique Raksha Bandhan tradition.

She shared how she celebrates the festival by tying rakhi to her sister Sanya. When asked if she ever wished she had a real brother, Sumbul shared,“I never really felt that way. I've never had the feeling that I needed a brother. I have a younger sister, Sanya, and I tie Rakhi to them.”

“In a way, I think we all protect each other and always will. It's not always about one person being the protector-it's about supporting and standing up for each other as a family,” she added.

The actress also revealed that she ties rakhi to her father.“Every year, I also tie Rakhi to my dad at home. I feel that Raksha Bandhan isn't just about a brother-sister relationship; for me, my dad also protects me, so I tie Rakhi to him too.”

Speaking about how the festival of Rakhi isn't just confined to rituals or customs, Sumbul mentioned,“It's an emotional day. It reminds me to pause and acknowledge the people who are always by my side, whether it's my father, my cousins, or my sister. Raksha Bandhan for everyone is about emotional safety, unconditional love, and mutual respect. It's about recognizing that protection doesn't come from gender-it comes from the bond we share.”

Revealing how she celebrates, Sumbul Touqeer shared that she enjoys keeping the festivities close to home and deeply personal.“We usually celebrate it in a very intimate way, at home with family. I tie Rakhi to my dad and cousins, and my sister ties one to me. It's about honouring those who stand by us, love us unconditionally, and make us feel safe. We make each other feel special with small gestures, heartfelt conversations, and of course, sweets.”

Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 9, is a cherished Hindu festival that celebrates the deep and enduring bond between siblings. On this special day, sisters tie a rakhi-a sacred thread-around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love and protection.