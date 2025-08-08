Featherstone Foundation Honors Exceptional Students Awarding $63,000 In College Scholarships

BALTIMORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Featherstone Foundation, an award-winning nonprofit organization, announces the recipients of the 2025 Featherstone College Scholarships, awarding $63,000 in financial support to Baltimore's next generation of leaders. WBAL-TV 11 News Anchor and Reporter Jason Newton will emcee the annual event which has become a pillar of Baltimore's educational landscape.

A major highlight of this year's ceremony is the presentation of the inaugural Featherstone Historic Achievement Award to West Muhammad for his remarkable achievement as the youngest freshman ever enrolled at Coppin State University at the age of 14. As a cybersecurity engineering major, Muhammad's historic enrollment underscores the transformative power of education.

The Foundation will also honor Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Travis E. Mitchell , senior vice president and chief content officer at Maryland Public Television, with the 2025 Featherstone Changemaker Award . This prestigious award honors a leader who has created meaningful social change and contributed to the positive transformation of their community.

"I'm honored to have been asked to present these awards to two exceptional individuals at this year's Featherstone Awards," said Janet Currie, president, Bank of America Greater Maryland . "West Muhammad and Travis E. Mitchell embody the spirit of leadership, innovation and community impact that we salute at Bank of America. Their achievements will inspire future generations to dream bigger and reach higher."

Kurt L. Schmoke , president, The University of Baltimore will provide opening remarks. Rodrigo Mendivil Ocampo , chief of the Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico, will present two special Featherstone awards.

"The Featherstone Foundation is doing transformational work by expanding access to education and creating pathways to success for students across Baltimore," said Adrian M. McLemore, program associate, Annie E. Casey Foundation . "Their work is not only changing individual lives-it's strengthening the future of our entire city."

"The Featherstone Scholarships create economic opportunities that empower future student leaders, and State Farm is proud to support the Featherstone Foundation in their vital work to advance society," said David Rosario , agent at State Farm .

This year's Scholarship Award winners attend Coppin State University, Loyola University Maryland, Morgan State University, The University of Baltimore and Towson University. They will be recognized today at 4:00pm at the Featherstone Awards Ceremony at The University of Baltimore. Learn more:

SOURCE The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation

