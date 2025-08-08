Y-Mabs Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Developments
| Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|62,293
|$
|67,234
|Accounts receivable, net
|15,740
|19,688
|Inventories
|9,719
|7,214
|Other current assets
|4,035
|4,373
|Total current assets
|91,787
|98,509
|Property and equipment, net
|269
|42
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,109
|817
|Intangible assets, net
|2,177
|2,276
|Inventories, long-term
|19,223
|17,772
|Other assets
|646
|488
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|117,211
|$
|119,904
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,571
|$
|6,662
|Accrued liabilities
|14,888
|16,406
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|486
|630
|Total current liabilities
|22,945
|23,698
|Accrued milestones
|3,200
|3,200
|Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion
|2,638
|190
|Other liabilities
|935
|812
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|29,718
|27,900
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 shares authorized and none issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 45,438,420 and 44,988,313 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|583,671
|576,872
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(612
|)
|2,264
|Accumulated deficit
|(495,571
|)
|(487,136
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|87,493
|92,004
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|117,211
|$
|119,904
| Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|Net product revenue
|$
|19,025
|$
|22,798
|$
|39,929
|$
|42,229
|License revenue
|500
|-
|500
|500
|Total revenues
|19,525
|22,798
|40,429
|42,729
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|2,662
|3,014
|5,663
|5,111
|GROSS PROFIT
|16,863
|19,784
|34,766
|37,618
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|License royalties
|50
|-
|50
|50
|Research and development
|11,104
|12,341
|22,463
|25,608
|Selling, general, and administrative
|11,313
|17,232
|24,400
|28,657
|Total operating costs and expenses
|22,467
|29,573
|46,913
|54,315
|Loss from operations
|(5,604
|)
|(9,789
|)
|(12,147
|)
|(16,697
|)
|OTHER INCOME, NET
|Interest and other income
|2,372
|640
|3,723
|1,079
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(3,232
|)
|(9,149
|)
|(8,424
|)
|(15,618
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|7
|100
|12
|260
|NET LOSS
|$
|(3,239
|)
|$
|(9,249
|)
|$
|(8,436
|)
|$
|(15,878
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation
|(2,013
|)
|199
|(2,876
|)
|598
|COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(5,252
|)
|$
|(9,050
|)
|$
|(11,312
|)
|$
|(15,280
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|45,318,028
|44,022,356
|45,212,065
|43,900,639
| Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(8,436
|)
|$
|(15,878
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|124
|312
|Stock-based compensation
|6,243
|7,285
|Foreign currency transactions
|(2,752
|)
|724
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,948
|263
|Inventories
|(2,394
|)
|(3,433
|)
|Insurance recovery receivable related to legal settlement
|-
|(16,025
|)
|Other current assets
|338
|2,712
|Inventories, long-term
|(1,451
|)
|(1,084
|)
|Other assets
|(158
|)
|115
|Accounts payable
|3,654
|3,406
|Accrued liabilities and other
|(4,376
|)
|(1,226
|)
|Accrued legal settlement
|-
|19,650
|NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(5,260
|)
|(3,179
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(127
|)
|-
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(127
|)
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from exercised stock options
|446
|2,346
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|446
|2,346
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|-
|2
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(4,941
|)
|(831
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|67,234
|78,637
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|$
|62,293
|$
|77,806
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|$
|2,560
|$
|320
|Property and equipment purchase in accrued liabilities and other
|$
|118
|$
|-
| Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Selected Financial Information by Reportable Segment
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| DANYELZA
|RIT
|Total
| DANYELZA
|RIT
|Total
|REVENUES
|Net product revenue
|$
|19,025
|$
|-
|$
|19,025
|$
|22,798
|$
|-
|$
|22,798
|License revenue
|500
|-
|500
|-
|-
|-
|Total revenues
|19,525
|-
|19,525
|22,798
|-
|22,798
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|2,662
|-
|2,662
|3,014
|-
|3,014
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|License royalties
|50
|-
|50
|-
|-
|-
|Research and development
|5,444
|5,239
|10,683
|5,185
|5,835
|11,020
|Selling, general, and administrative
|3,865
|417
|4,282
|5,205
|-
|5,205
|Segment profit/(loss) from operations
|$
|7,504
|$
|(5,656
|)
|$
|1,848
|$
|9,394
|$
|(5,835
|)
|$
|3,559
|Corporate and unallocated expenses - Research and development
|421
|1,321
|Corporate and unallocated expenses - Selling, general, and administrative
|7,031
|12,027
|Consolidated Loss from Operations
|(5,604
|)
|(9,789
|)
|OTHER INCOME, NET
|Corporate and unallocated expenses - Interest and other income
|2,372
|640
|CONSOLIDATED LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|$
|(3,232
|)
|$
|(9,149
|)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| DANYELZA
|RIT
|Total
| DANYELZA
|RIT
|Total
|REVENUES
|Net product revenue
|$
|39,929
|$
|-
|$
|39,929
|$
|42,229
|$
|-
|$
|42,229
|License revenue
|500
|-
|500
|500
|-
|500
|Total revenues
|40,429
|-
|40,429
|42,729
|-
|42,729
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|5,663
|-
|5,663
|5,111
|-
|5,111
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|License royalties
|50
|-
|50
|50
|-
|50
|Research and development
|10,370
|10,935
|21,305
|10,594
|11,876
|22,470
|Selling, general, and administrative
|8,021
|828
|8,849
|8,904
|-
|8,904
|Segment profit/(loss) from operations
|$
|16,325
|$
|(11,763
|)
|$
|4,562
|$
|18,070
|$
|(11,876
|)
|$
|6,194
|Corporate and unallocated expenses - Research and development
|1,158
|3,138
|Corporate and unallocated expenses - Selling, general, and administrative
|15,551
|19,753
|Consolidated Loss from Operations
|(12,147
|)
|(16,697
|)
|OTHER INCOME, NET
|Corporate and unallocated expenses - Interest and other income
|3,723
|1,079
|CONSOLIDATED LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|$
|(8,424
|)
|$
|(15,618
|)
