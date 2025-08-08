Middle East Data Center Market To Grow At 14.32% CAGR, Reaching USD 17,861.1 Million By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Middle East data center market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Growing digital transformation, cloud adoption, and government-led smart city initiatives are driving demand in the Middle East data center market.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 5,355.6 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 17,861.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 14.32%

Growing adoption of AI, 5G, sustainable energy, edge computing, and smart city-driven data center expansion.

Digital transformation, cloud adoption, smart city projects, and increasing demand for AI and data sovereignty compliance. Key companies operating in the Middle East Data Center Market include Etisalat, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, MEEZA

How Is AI Transforming the Data Center Market in Middle East?



Massive Data Center Growth : AI's rise is fueling a tripling of Middle East data center capacity from 1GW to 3.3GW, driven by cloud and AI demands.

Government AI Push : UAE's AI Strategy and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 drive investments, with $18B for hyperscale data centers.

Power-Hungry AI Facilities : AI data centers need 10x more power, pushing governments to sync renewable energy with infrastructure growth.

Big Company Moves : Equinix builds its fourth Dubai data center; AWS and Nvidia invest billions in Saudi AI infrastructure. Talent and Tech Challenges : AI demands skilled workers; hyperscalers like Microsoft train locals to meet rising data center needs.

Middle East Data Center Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030 : Drives digital transformation, economic diversification, and adoption of cloud-based HR solutions.

AI-Powered Tools : Enhance recruitment, reduce time-to-hire by 40%, and boost productivity by 20%.

Talent Management : Dominates with 56.02% market share, leveraging SaaS for efficient workforce solutions.

Employee Engagement : 67% of companies use cloud platforms for real-time feedback, improving satisfaction. Outsourced HR Tech :Generates 75.9% revenue, ensures compliance with Saudization and labor laws.

Middle East Data Center Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Solution Services

Type Insights:



Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge Others

Enterprise Size Insights:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End User Insights:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Energy and Utilities Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

Recent News and Developments in Middle East Data Center Market



March 2025 : Saudi Arabia's center3, a key data center provider, announced plans to expand capacity to 1 gigawatt, driven by AI and cloud service demand. This includes deploying liquid cooling systems to manage high-density GPU clusters, addressing the region's extreme temperatures.

January 2025 : The UAE's Khazna Data Centers partnered with Masdar City to build a solar-powered facility, producing 1 gigawatt of renewable energy. This initiative reduces carbon emissions and aligns with the UAE's 50% clean energy goal, enhancing sustainability in data center operations. August 2025 : Ecolab introduced 3D TRASAR technology for data center cooling in the Middle East, optimizing water and energy use. This system improves cooling efficiency by up to 20%, tackling water scarcity challenges in high-temperature environments.

Competitive Landscape:

