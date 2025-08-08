Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Middle East Data Center Market To Grow At 14.32% CAGR, Reaching USD 17,861.1 Million By 2033

2025-08-08 06:30:13
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Middle East data center market size reached USD 5,355.6 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 17,861.1 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.32% during 2025-2033. Growing digital transformation, cloud adoption, and government-led smart city initiatives are driving demand in the Middle East data center market.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 5,355.6 Million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 17,861.1 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 14.32%
  • Growing adoption of AI, 5G, sustainable energy, edge computing, and smart city-driven data center expansion.
  • Digital transformation, cloud adoption, smart city projects, and increasing demand for AI and data sovereignty compliance.
  • Key companies operating in the Middle East Data Center Market include Etisalat, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, MEEZA

How Is AI Transforming the Data Center Market in Middle East?

  • Massive Data Center Growth : AI's rise is fueling a tripling of Middle East data center capacity from 1GW to 3.3GW, driven by cloud and AI demands.
  • Government AI Push : UAE's AI Strategy and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 drive investments, with $18B for hyperscale data centers.
  • Power-Hungry AI Facilities : AI data centers need 10x more power, pushing governments to sync renewable energy with infrastructure growth.
  • Big Company Moves : Equinix builds its fourth Dubai data center; AWS and Nvidia invest billions in Saudi AI infrastructure.
  • Talent and Tech Challenges : AI demands skilled workers; hyperscalers like Microsoft train locals to meet rising data center needs.

Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-data-center-market/requestsample

Middle East Data Center Market Trends and Drivers

  • Vision 2030 : Drives digital transformation, economic diversification, and adoption of cloud-based HR solutions.
  • AI-Powered Tools : Enhance recruitment, reduce time-to-hire by 40%, and boost productivity by 20%.
  • Talent Management : Dominates with 56.02% market share, leveraging SaaS for efficient workforce solutions.
  • Employee Engagement : 67% of companies use cloud platforms for real-time feedback, improving satisfaction.
  • Outsourced HR Tech :Generates 75.9% revenue, ensures compliance with Saudization and labor laws.

Middle East Data Center Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:

  • Solution
  • Services

Type Insights:

  • Colocation
  • Hyperscale
  • Edge
  • Others

Enterprise Size Insights:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End User Insights:

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Government
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Others

Country Insights:

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Qatar
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • Jordan
  • Bahrain
  • Others

Recent News and Developments in Middle East Data Center Market

  • March 2025 : Saudi Arabia's center3, a key data center provider, announced plans to expand capacity to 1 gigawatt, driven by AI and cloud service demand. This includes deploying liquid cooling systems to manage high-density GPU clusters, addressing the region's extreme temperatures.
  • January 2025 : The UAE's Khazna Data Centers partnered with Masdar City to build a solar-powered facility, producing 1 gigawatt of renewable energy. This initiative reduces carbon emissions and aligns with the UAE's 50% clean energy goal, enhancing sustainability in data center operations.
  • August 2025 : Ecolab introduced 3D TRASAR technology for data center cooling in the Middle East, optimizing water and energy use. This system improves cooling efficiency by up to 20%, tackling water scarcity challenges in high-temperature environments.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=19859&method=1392

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

