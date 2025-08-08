13 Top Press Releases From July

The refreshed packages now include highly requested additions such as extra casual dining options and generous shore excursion credits. These packages offer great savings between 50%-70% savings compared to purchasing the components separately.Lorient partners with founder-led healthcare companies in the middle market, bringing sector expertise, hands-on operational capabilities, and a repeatable approach to scaling mission-driven businesses. The firm has built a track record of supporting improvements in clinical outcomes, workforce efficiency, and access to care across the U.S. healthcare system.Shaped exactly like the iconic round cocktail container and complete with a pull-tab floaty and lid (aka pool cover), the BuzzBallz pool measures nearly six feet wide, over five feet tall, and is painted in fan-favorite Berry Cherry Limeade blue. Say goodbye to beige patio sets – this big blue ball is your personal floaty throne.Consumer complaints have reported the presence of plastic pieces in the toppers, which have the potential to cause choking. The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between 7 and 25 mm in length.This half-day event featured senior Trump administration officials, leading tech founders, and industrial visionaries in a dynamic program focused on expanding the American economy and job creation through AI development, infrastructure investment, and re-industrialization in the United States.The Rakuten Card turns shopping into an even more rewarding experience, offering cardholders industry-leading Cash Back rewards with no annual fee, along with unique offers, experiences, and protections from the American Express network."These numbers show a volatile race still taking shape," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. "While the progressive base is fueling Mamdani's rise, Cuomo's broad name recognition and moderate appeal make him a formidable general election challenger."OpenEvidence rapidly surfaces relevant medical knowledge, synthesizes medical research, and gives clinicians the power to make faster, more evidence-based decisions-accelerating both medical literature review and clinical decision support.Toddler of the Year is a charming new spin-off created for tiny 2 - 3-year-old humans who just missed the baby-age bracket. Hosted by beloved TV personality Mario Lopez, this purpose-driven competition gives toddlers across the nation their moment to shine while raising funds for a meaningful cause.The proposed transaction creates the broadest, most flexible portfolio of orthopedic robotics and navigation technologies to meet surgeons' needs.Ferrero has agreed to acquire WK Kellogg Co, for $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $3.1 billion. Ferrero plans to invest in and grow WK Kellogg Co's iconic brands including Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Kellogg's Froot Loops®, Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats®, Kellogg's Special K®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, Kashi®, Bear Naked®, and more."Led by changes in consumer behavior, accelerated during the pandemic, digital creators, the entrepreneurs who have built businesses through significant online followings, have emerged to shape our culture. They are changing what we watch, how we spend our time, what we buy, and how we vote," said TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs."With Instructure's global reach with OpenAI's advanced AI models, we'll give educators a tool to deliver richer, more personalized, and more connected learning experiences for students, and also help them reclaim time for the human side of teaching," said Leah Belsky, general manager and VP of education at OpenAI.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topics

In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in July:



Fourth of July : Leading up to the big summer holiday, brands shared press releases ranging from barbecue tips to firework safety, travel news and more. Dr. Ruth, "The Pet Vet," shared simple ways to keep pets safe during fireworks displays. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association offered several recipes as people prepared to light up their grills. And drone light show operator Sky Elements celebrated receiving three Guinness World Records for its holiday spectacles.

Severe Weather : After devastating floods hit Texas over the July Fourth weekend, many organizations, including Hyundai , Bank of America and Wingstop , sent announcements with details of their efforts to help in the recovery. TimelyCare expanded its support to help those affected navigate the trauma of the events. Meanwhile other organizations looked forward to future disasters and shared their efforts to help people prepare, from Floodbase 's new flood mapping technology to a survey of how Americans think the IRS can help them recover .

Back to School : As summer begins to wind down, teachers, parents and students are getting ready to head back to the classroom. Our team spotted press releases for back-to-school shopping, supply drives and more crossing the wire in July. Major retailers like Kroger , Meijer and Target were ready to help families get the supplies they needed while staying on budget. Other companies like Toyota and Dove shared their back-to-school corporate social responsibility initiatives. And NYX Professional Makeup celebrated the return to classrooms by meeting students where they are-on Roblox. Earnings : Quarterly financial results took over the wire the last few weeks of July. Some of the most-read earnings releases came from IBM , AbbVie , Chipotle , Meta and Delta Air Lines .

Coming up: Back to school will continue, as will earnings. Events like World Cat Day (Aug. 8), International Dog Day (Aug. 26), and even the U.S. Open are bound to generate a few headlines as well.

