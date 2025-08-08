DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) To Announce Interim 2025 Financial Results On August 28, 2025
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Access Code:
|
7913873
Additionally, the earnings release and presentation slides for this conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website
About DPC Dash Ltd.
DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,198 stores in 48 cities in the Chinese mainland as of June 30, 2025.
For more information, please visit
For official company announcements, please visit
CONTACTS
DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:
DPC Dash Ltd
[email protected]
ICR, LLC
[email protected]
DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:
ICR, LLC
[email protected]
SOURCE DPC Dash LtdWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment