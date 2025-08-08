DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) To Announce Interim 2025 Financial Results On August 28, 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, will release its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed directly at

To participate by phone, participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Pre-registration Link:

An audio-only replay of the call will also be accessible through September 4, 2025, by dialing the following numbers: