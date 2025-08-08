July In Review: 15 Top Finance Press Releases

With the Rakuten Card, cardholders will receive an extra four percent Cash Back on top of what they already earn while shopping on Rakuten's platform of more than 3,500 stores, in-person, or online, up to the first $7,000 of credit card spending each calendar year."In our road to achieving 'the alchemy of 5%' of ETH, there may be times when the best expected return of our capital is to acquire our own shares," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of BitMine.Lorient Capital, an investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare, announced the final close of Lorient Healthcare Fund III, with $500 million in total commitments. The fund, which closed on June 30th, was oversubscribed, surpassing its original $350 million target."Our hiring and pay data are broadly indicative of a healthy economy," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Employers have grown more optimistic that consumers, the backbone of the economy, will remain resilient."Zimmer Biomet anticipates the acquisition will be neutral to adjusted earnings per share in 2025-2027 and accretive in 2028 and beyond. The proposed transaction creates the broadest, most flexible portfolio of orthopedic robotics and navigation technologies to meet surgeons' needs.This partnership brings together PNC's legacy of client service and innovation with the institutional-grade infrastructure of Coinbase's Crypto-as-a-Service (Caas) platform to power secure, scalable crypto access for PNC's clients.Leveraging open commerce APIs, PayPal World solves the complexity of cross border commerce with a cloud native, multi-region deployment architecture that ensures low latency and high availability worldwide.The company is expected to launch with over 400,000 ETH on its balance sheet, making it the largest public Ether generation company. The Ether Machine is building the largest public vehicle for institutional-grade exposure to Ethereum, offering secure, transparent, and compliant access to ETH-denominated yield.This partnership transforms HDFS into a capital-light financing business through the sale of existing and future retail loans while maintaining its strategic value to Harley-Davidson, its dealers, customers and investors."For a second month in a row, the stock price rally was the main support of the LEI. But this was not enough to offset still very low consumer expectations, weak new orders in manufacturing, and a third consecutive month of rising initial claims for unemployment insurance," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board."We're focused on ensuring our only constraint is the scale of our ambition," said Will Petrie, Chief Financial Officer at Ramp. "We have a fortress balance sheet and an accelerating core business. Both will allow us to play to win as AI reshapes the future of finance."Datadog Inc. replaced Juniper Networks Inc. in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 9.Supporting transactions across 100+ cryptocurrencies and wallets such as Coinbase and MetaMask, Pay with Crypto, powered by PayPal, expands merchant revenue opportunities and taps into a global base of more than 650 million crypto users."We are excited to bring MYLAPS and their trusted timing technologies into the Garmin family and believe the combination will transform the competitive experience for our passionate customers," said Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer.The transaction, which was announced on January 16, 2024, combines leaders in silicon design, IP and simulation and analysis to enable customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products.

Among the finance news that was distributed in July, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.



Record Highs Drive AI Expansion: July's market momentum reached unprecedented heights as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closes , propelled by anticipation surrounding quarterly earnings from technology leaders. Financial results from companies such as Meta and Microsoft reinforced investor confidence in AI-driven growth strategies. As a result, companies across various industries have joined the race to integrate AI into their operations, as seen through several partnership and acquisition news releases. S&P Global partnered with Anthropic to bring financial data into Claude, while Synopsys acquired Ansys to strengthen its engineering capabilities. Palo Alto Networks purchased Protect AI to enhance its security platform. This wave of AI-focused deals reflects how businesses outside traditional tech are working to build artificial intelligence into their offerings, viewing it as essential for future growth and market value.

Markets Rise, Wallets Squeeze: While technology stocks propelled markets to unprecedented heights in July, underlying economic indicators painted a different picture for ordinary Americans navigating daily financial pressures. Private sector employment added 104,000 jobs with annual pay up 4.4% yet The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index declined 0.3% in June to 98.8. Consumer behavior studies revealed the strain: 44% of young adults have skipped major social events due to costs, according to a recent survey by Ally Bank . Debt's annual budgeting survey revealed paycheck-to-paycheck living has reached concerning levels nationwide. The data suggests that despite market optimism and employment gains, underlying financial pressures continue reshaping how Americans manage their daily economic lives. Corporate Crypto Adoption: Press releases from July highlighted an increase in corporations embedding digital assets directly into traditional business operations. PNC Bank's new partnership with Coinbase allows its 90,000 corporate clients to access crypto services seamlessly through their existing banking relationships, while PayPal plans to connect nearly two billion users across multiple payment platforms through its PayPal World network. The shift toward practical application shows in corporate planning: nearly a quarter of North American CFOs anticipate adopting cryptocurrency for treasury management within two years, with larger companies showing even stronger interest in digital asset investments, according to a recent survey conducted by Deloitte . These moves signal that financial companies are treating crypto less like an experiment and more like a standard business tool, changing how companies handle everything from overseas payments to managing their cash.

