Lamar Advertising Company Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Operating Results
|All Callers:
|1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
|Passcode:
|63104
|Live Webcast:
|ir.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|Available through Friday, August 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|...
General Information
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 366,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,200 displays.
| LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenues
|$
|579,311
|$
|565,251
|$
|1,084,741
|$
|1,063,401
|Operating expenses (income)
|Direct advertising expenses
|187,156
|183,455
|366,778
|359,284
|General and administrative expenses
|86,679
|84,334
|175,880
|167,429
|Corporate expenses
|27,093
|25,908
|53,479
|53,212
|Stock-based compensation
|7,148
|11,150
|17,725
|25,616
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|(380
|)
|(190
|)
|(5
|)
|(374
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|78,110
|77,191
|155,931
|152,419
|Gain on disposition of assets and investments
|(4,176
|)
|(824
|)
|(73,961
|)
|(3,012
|)
|Total operating expense
|381,630
|381,024
|695,827
|754,574
|Operating income
|197,681
|184,227
|388,914
|308,827
|Other expense (income)
|Interest income
|(597
|)
|(572
|)
|(1,089
|)
|(1,039
|)
|Interest expense
|40,700
|44,337
|79,032
|88,824
|Equity in loss (earnings) of investee
|174
|(4
|)
|(206
|)
|555
|40,277
|43,761
|77,737
|88,340
|Income before income tax expense
|157,404
|140,466
|311,177
|220,487
|Income tax expense
|2,388
|2,872
|16,932
|4,394
|Net income
|155,016
|137,594
|294,245
|216,093
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|661
|228
|1,135
|503
|Net income attributable to controlling interest
|154,355
|137,366
|293,110
|215,590
|Preferred stock dividends
|91
|91
|182
|182
|Net income applicable to common stock
|$
|154,264
|$
|137,275
|$
|292,928
|$
|215,408
|Earnings per share:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.34
|$
|2.88
|$
|2.11
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.34
|$
|2.87
|$
|2.10
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|101,271,391
|102,248,621
|101,851,428
|102,181,890
|Diluted
|101,653,373
|102,594,217
|102,233,863
|102,522,569
|OTHER DATA
|Free Cash Flow Computation:
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|278,383
|$
|271,554
|$
|488,604
|$
|483,476
|Interest, net
|(38,570
|)
|(42,125
|)
|(74,887
|)
|(84,514
|)
|Current tax expense
|(2,439
|)
|(3,182
|)
|(25,251
|)
|(4,458
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(91
|)
|(91
|)
|(182
|)
|(182
|)
|Total capital expenditures
|(38,201
|)
|(22,648
|)
|(68,088
|)
|(52,130
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|199,082
|$
|203,508
|$
|320,196
|$
|342,192
| SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA
(IN THOUSANDS)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|55,726
|$
|49,461
|Working capital deficit
|$
|(325,124
|)
|$
|(353,206
|)
|Total assets
|$
|6,673,968
|$
|6,586,549
|Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities)
|$
|3,363,713
|$
|3,210,864
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|906,883
|$
|1,048,020
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Selected Cash Flow Data:
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|229,487
|$
|256,342
|$
|357,232
|$
|366,904
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|$
|99,202
|$
|31,645
|$
|33,776
|$
|76,661
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|$
|110,947
|$
|183,118
|$
|317,469
|$
|256,744
| SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|229,487
|$
|256,342
|$
|357,232
|$
|366,904
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|10,346
|(28,574
|)
|34,513
|29,617
|Total capital expenditures
|(38,201
|)
|(22,648
|)
|(68,088
|)
|(52,130
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(91
|)
|(91
|)
|(182
|)
|(182
|)
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|(380
|)
|(190
|)
|(5
|)
|(374
|)
|Other
|(2,079
|)
|(1,331
|)
|(3,274
|)
|(1,643
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|199,082
|$
|203,508
|$
|320,196
|$
|342,192
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income
|$
|155,016
|$
|137,594
|$
|294,245
|$
|216,093
|Interest income
|(597
|)
|(572
|)
|(1,089
|)
|(1,039
|)
|Interest expense
|40,700
|44,337
|79,032
|88,824
|Equity in loss (earnings) of investee
|174
|(4
|)
|(206
|)
|555
|Income tax expense
|2,388
|2,872
|16,932
|4,394
|Operating income
|197,681
|184,227
|388,914
|308,827
|Stock-based compensation
|7,148
|11,150
|17,725
|25,616
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|(380
|)
|(190
|)
|(5
|)
|(374
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|78,110
|77,191
|155,931
|152,419
|Gain on disposition of assets and investments
|(4,176
|)
|(824
|)
|(73,961
|)
|(3,012
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|278,383
|$
|271,554
|$
|488,604
|$
|483,476
|Capital expenditure detail by category:
|Billboards - traditional
|$
|8,887
|$
|3,865
|$
|14,933
|$
|11,013
|Billboards - digital
|22,242
|11,195
|38,318
|24,608
|Logo
|3,379
|1,800
|5,985
|3,136
|Transit
|370
|1,034
|958
|1,385
|Land and buildings
|1,360
|2,364
|1,670
|4,680
|Operating equipment
|1,963
|2,390
|6,224
|7,308
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|38,201
|$
|22,648
|$
|68,088
|$
|52,130
| SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results(a):
|Net revenue
|$
|579,311
|$
|565,251
|2.5
|%
|$
|1,084,741
|$
|1,063,401
|2.0
|%
|Acquisitions and divestitures
|-
|3,131
|-
|5,021
|Acquisition-adjusted net revenue
|579,311
|568,382
|1.9
|%
|1,084,741
|1,068,422
|1.5
|%
|Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses
|273,835
|267,789
|2.3
|%
|542,658
|526,713
|3.0
|%
|Acquisitions and divestitures
|-
|1,744
|-
|3,316
|Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses
|273,835
|269,533
|1.6
|%
|542,658
|530,029
|2.4
|%
|Outdoor operating income
|305,476
|297,462
|2.7
|%
|542,083
|536,688
|1.0
|%
|Acquisition and divestitures
|-
|1,387
|-
|1,705
|Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income
|305,476
|298,849
|2.2
|%
|542,083
|538,393
|0.7
|%
|Reported corporate expense
|27,093
|25,908
|4.6
|%
|53,479
|53,212
|0.5
|%
|Acquisitions and divestitures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses
|27,093
|25,908
|4.6
|%
|53,479
|53,212
|0.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|278,383
|271,554
|2.5
|%
|488,604
|483,476
|1.1
|%
|Acquisitions and divestitures
|-
|1,387
|-
|1,705
|Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA
|$
|278,383
|$
|272,941
|2.0
|%
|$
|488,604
|$
|485,181
|0.7
|%
|__________________________________
|(a)
|Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2024 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2025.
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income:
|Net income
|$
|155,016
|$
|137,594
|12.7
|%
|$
|294,245
|$
|216,093
|36.2
|%
|Interest expense, net
|40,103
|43,765
|77,943
|87,785
|Equity in loss (earnings) of investee
|174
|(4
|)
|(206
|)
|555
|Income tax expense
|2,388
|2,872
|16,932
|4,394
|Operating income
|197,681
|184,227
|7.3
|%
|388,914
|308,827
|25.9
|%
|Corporate expenses
|27,093
|25,908
|53,479
|53,212
|Stock-based compensation
|7,148
|11,150
|17,725
|25,616
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|(380
|)
|(190
|)
|(5
|)
|(374
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|78,110
|77,191
|155,931
|152,419
|Gain on disposition of assets and investments
|(4,176
|)
|(824
|)
|(73,961
|)
|(3,012
|)
|Outdoor operating income
|$
|305,476
|$
|297,462
|2.7
|%
|$
|542,083
|$
|536,688
|1.0
|%
| SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense:
|Total operating expenses
|$
|381,630
|$
|381,024
|0.2
|%
|$
|695,827
|$
|754,574
|(7.8
|)
|%
|Gain on disposition of assets and investments
|4,176
|824
|73,961
|3,012
|Depreciation and amortization
|(78,110
|)
|(77,191
|)
|(155,931
|)
|(152,419
|)
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|380
|190
|5
|374
|Stock-based compensation
|(7,148
|)
|(11,150
|)
|(17,725
|)
|(25,616
|)
|Acquisitions and divestitures
|-
|1,744
|-
|3,316
|Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense
|$
|300,928
|$
|295,441
|1.9
|%
|$
|596,137
|$
|583,241
|2.2
|%
| SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted Funds from Operations:
|Net income
|$
|155,016
|$
|137,594
|$
|294,245
|$
|216,093
|Depreciation and amortization related to real estate
|74,015
|72,393
|147,651
|144,122
|Gain from sale or disposal of real estate and investments, net of tax
|(4,145
|)
|(726
|)
|(60,742
|)
|(2,820
|)
|Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest
|456
|12
|330
|384
|Funds from operations
|$
|225,342
|$
|209,273
|$
|381,484
|$
|357,779
|Straight-line expense
|1,372
|794
|2,381
|2,067
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|(380
|)
|(190
|)
|(5
|)
|(374
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,148
|11,150
|17,725
|25,616
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|(95
|)
|(310
|)
|(339
|)
|(64
|)
|Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization
|4,095
|4,799
|8,280
|8,297
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,533
|1,640
|3,056
|3,271
|Capitalized expenditures-maintenance
|(13,277
|)
|(13,627
|)
|(22,662
|)
|(24,454
|)
|Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest
|(456
|)
|(12
|)
|(330
|)
|(384
|)
|Adjusted funds from operations
|$
|225,282
|$
|213,517
|$
|389,590
|$
|371,754
|Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|101,653,373
|102,594,217
|102,233,863
|102,522,569
|Diluted AFFO per share
|$
|2.22
|$
|2.08
|$
|3.81
|$
|3.63
| SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
|Revised projected 2025 Adjusted Funds From Operations:
|Year ended December 31, 2025
|Low
|High
|Net income
|$
|625,400
|$
|627,400
|Depreciation and amortization related to real estate
|293,000
|293,000
|Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax
|(77,600
|)
|(77,600
|)
|Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest
|(1,500
|)
|(1,500
|)
|Funds from operations
|$
|839,300
|$
|841,300
|Straight-line expense
|4,500
|4,500
|Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net
|500
|500
|Stock-based compensation expense
|27,000
|35,000
|Non-cash portion of tax provision
|500
|500
|Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization
|12,000
|12,000
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|6,200
|6,200
|Capitalized expenditures-maintenance
|(60,000
|)
|(60,000
|)
|Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest
|1,500
|1,500
|Adjusted funds from operations
|$
|831,500
|$
|841,500
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|102,615,000
|102,615,000
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|6.09
|$
|6.11
|Diluted AFFO per share
|$
|8.10
|$
|8.20
The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflects our expectations as of August 8, 2025. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and we refer to the cautionary language regarding“forward-looking statements” included in the press release when considering this information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment