Canadian Parents Are Feeling The Pinch: 73% Go Over Budget On Back-To-School Shopping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New survey from Rakuten.ca reveals rising costs, shifting habits, and how families are stretching their dollars

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back-to-school season is one of the biggest spending moments of the year for Canadian families, and a new survey by Rakuten.ca reveals just how much it's straining household budgets. While parents are split evenly on whether they set a budget for back-to-school shopping (50% do, 50% don't), those who do find it challenging to stick to it: nearly three-in-four (73%) admit to going over budget . With rising costs making it harder to stay on track, offers a simple way to save and earn Cash Back on essential purchases during this expensive shopping season, helping parents stretch their dollars further and budget for holiday shopping.

Inflation is the top reason for overspending, with 76% of parents citing rising prices as the cause. The squeeze is being felt more sharply by parents of older children: 64% of parents with teens aged 14-17 say back-to-school shopping has become significantly more expensive compared to previous years. Across the board, 89% of Canadian parents believe that back-to-school shopping costs have risen in recent years, with clothing cited as the biggest spending category by nearly half (49%) of parents. However, families are finding ways to shop smarter, with 75% shopping sales or using deal sites to help manage back-to-school costs.

“Back-to-school shopping is one of the biggest expenses families face each year - but it doesn't have to derail your budget,” says Jennifer La Forge, General Manager of Rakuten Canada . helps parents make smarter spending decisions and earn Cash Back on purchases they're already planning to make from brands they already love. It's a simple way to do more with your budget.”

Whether it's clothing or uniforms, tech gear, school supplies, new shoes or lunchboxes, connects Canadians to over 750 trusted retailers, making it easier to earn Cash Back and stretch every dollar this season. There's even more reason to shop smart and save big with upcoming promotions, including the Back-to-School Flash Event on August 11, offering 12% Cash Back on purchases from Adidas, Aldo, Crocs, Levi's, Knix, Under Armour and more.

For a smarter way to shop this back-to-school season, start here:

General School Supplies



Walmart, 1% Cash Back

2% Cash Back

Giant Tiger, 2% Cash Back Staples Canada, up to 2% Cash Back

Clothing



H&M, 2% Cash Back

Gap, 2% Cash Back

The Children's Place, 2% Cash Back

Carter's OshKosh B'Gosh, 2% Cash Back

Roots, 2% Cash Back

Old Navy, 2% Cash Back

DSW, 2% Cash Back

Footlocker, 2% Cash Back New Balance, up to 3% Cash Back



Tech



Best Buy, 1% Cash Back

Lenovo Canada, 3% Cash Back

HP Canada, 2% Cash Back Samsung, 2% Cash Back

About Rakuten.ca

For over 10 years, Rakuten.ca is a leading shopping rewards program that offers Cash Back, deals and rewards from all your favourite brands. By partnering with over 750 brands in apparel, health and beauty, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps Canadians get more from the things they buy. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its 7 million members have earned $140 million in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca .

About This Study

These findings are from a survey conducted by Narrative XPR for Rakuten Canada from July 17th to 22nd 2025, among a representative sample of 507 online Canadians who are parents of school-age children and are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Daliah Hijazi Marsons: ... |