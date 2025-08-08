Sanuwave Announces Q2 FY2025 Financial Results
| SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|10,164
|$
|7,162
|$
|19,506
|$
|12,948
|Cost of Revenues
|2,206
|1,922
|4,164
|3,506
|Gross Margin
|7,958
|5,240
|15,342
|9,442
|Gross Margin %
|78.3
|%
|73.2
|%
|78.7
|%
|72.9
|%
|Total operating expenses
|6,081
|3,248
|12,479
|8,500
|Operating Income
|$
|1,877
|$
|1,992
|$
|2,863
|$
|942
|Total other income (expense)
|(822
|)
|4,569
|(7,484
|)
|1,091
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|1,055
|$
|6,561
|$
|(4,621
|)
|$
|2,033
|NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|1,055
|$
|6,561
|$
|(4,621
|)
|$
|2,033
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|1,874
|3,783
|3,726
|7,343
|Depreciation and amortization
|299
|262
|573
|480
|EBITDA
|3,228
|10,606
|(322
|)
|9,856
|Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(990
|)
|(3,717
|)
|3,911
|(1,216
|)
|Other non-cash or infrequent charges:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,132
|-
|2,116
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(5,310
|)
|-
|(5,205
|)
|Severance agreement and legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|585
|Release of historical accrued expenses
|-
|(579
|)
|-
|(579
|)
|License and option agreement
|-
|-
|-
|(2,500
|)
|Prepaid legal fees expensed from termination of Merger Agreement
|-
|457
|-
|457
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,370
|$
|1,457
|$
|5,705
|$
|1,398
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,496
|$
|10,237
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,278 and $1,147, respectively
|3,848
|3,329
|Inventory
|5,911
|4,149
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,913
|682
|Total Current Assets
|20,168
|18,397
|Non-Current Assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|1,587
|303
|Right of use assets, net
|653
|429
|Intangible assets, net
|3,378
|3,730
|Goodwill
|7,260
|7,260
|Total Non-current Assets
|$
|12,878
|$
|11,722
|Total Assets
|33,046
|30,119
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities:
|Senior secured debt
|$
|26,774
|$
|25,305
|Accounts payable
|4,002
|3,728
|Accrued expenses
|3,289
|4,678
|Warrant liability
|12,018
|8,107
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|82
|126
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|115
|175
|Current portion of contract liabilities
|221
|193
|Other
|-
|33
|Total Current Liabilities
|46,501
|42,345
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion, net of incentives
|974
|125
|Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
|11
|66
|Contract liabilities, less current portion
|301
|300
|Other
|34
|-
|Total Non-current Liabilities
|1,320
|491
|Total Liabilities
|$
|47,821
|$
|42,836
|STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,568,005 and 8,543,686 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively *
|9
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|241,248
|238,685
|Accumulated deficit
|(256,042
|)
|(251,421
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|10
|10
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(14,775
|)
|(12,717
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|33,046
|$
|30,119
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|(In thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|10,164
|$
|7,162
|$
|19,506
|$
|12,948
|Cost of Revenues
|2,206
|1,922
|4,164
|3,506
|Gross Margin
|7,958
|5,240
|15,342
|9,442
|Operating Expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,039
|1,839
|8,506
|5,514
|Selling and marketing
|1,674
|1,034
|3,205
|2,266
|Research and development
|194
|195
|402
|358
|Depreciation and amortization
|174
|180
|366
|362
|Total Operating Expenses
|6,081
|3,248
|12,479
|8,500
|Operating Income
|1,877
|1,992
|2,863
|942
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest expense
|(1,874
|)
|(3,396
|)
|(3,726
|)
|(6,633
|)
|Interest expense, related party
|-
|(387
|)
|-
|(710
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|5,310
|-
|5,205
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|990
|3,717
|(3,911
|)
|1,216
|Other expense
|(27
|)
|(685
|)
|(28
|)
|(787
|)
|Other income
|89
|10
|181
|2,800
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(822
|)
|4,569
|(7,484
|)
|1,091
|Net Income (Loss)
|1,055
|6,561
|(4,518
|)
|2,033
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|-
|10
|-
|121
|Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|1,055
|$
|6,571
|$
|(4,621
|)
|$
|2,154
|Earnings (Loss) per Share:
|Basic *
|$
|0.12
|$
|2.08
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|0.65
|Diluted *
|$
|0.01
|$
|1.77
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|0.55
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic *
|8,561,737
|3,152,595
|8,554,706
|3,126,000
|Diluted *
|9,167,846
|3,699,501
|8,554,706
|3,663,730
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(In thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Total
|Balances as of March 31, 2025
|8,548,473
|$
|9
|$
|239,786
|$
|(257,097
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(17,292
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,132
|-
|-
|1,132
|Stock options exercised
|17,008
|-
|253
|-
|-
|253
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|2,524
|-
|77
|-
|-
|77
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|1,055
|-
|1,055
|Balances as of June 30, 2025
|8,568,005
|$
|9
|$
|241,248
|$
|(256,042
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(14,775
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Total
|Balances as of March 31, 2024
|3,041,492
|$
|3
|$
|176,979
|$
|(224,577
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(47,595
|)
|Shares issued for settlement of warrants
|14,440
|-
|6
|-
|-
|6
|Shares issued for settlement of debt
|94,130
|-
|1,412
|-
|-
|1,412
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|6,561
|-
|6,561
|Balances as of June 30, 2024
|3,150,062
|$
|3
|$
|178,397
|$
|(218,016
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(39,606
|)
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Total
|Balances as of December 31, 2024
|8,543,686
|$
|9
|$
|238,685
|$
|(251,421
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(12,717
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,787
|-
|2,233
|-
|-
|2,233
|Stock options exercised
|17,008
|-
|253
|-
|-
|253
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|2,524
|-
|77
|-
|-
|77
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(4,621
|)
|-
|(4,621
|)
|Balances as of June 30, 2025
|8,568,005
|$
|9
|$
|241,248
|$
|(256,042
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(14,775
|)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Total
|Balances as of December 31, 2023
|3,041,492
|$
|3
|$
|176,979
|$
|(220,049
|)
|$
|(111
|)
|$
|(43,178
|)
|Shares issued for settlement of warrants
|14,440
|-
|6
|-
|-
|6
|Shares issued for settlement of debt
|94,130
|-
|1,412
|-
|-
|1,412
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|121
|121
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|2,033
|-
|2,033
|Balances as of June 30, 2024
|3,150,062
|$
|3
|$
|178,397
|$
|(218,016
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(39,606
|)
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows - Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(4,621
|)
|$
|2,033
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|Stock-based compensation
|2,106
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|388
|393
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|185
|87
|Reserve for credit losses
|131
|99
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(5,205
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|3,911
|(1,216
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts
|1,062
|3,274
|Accrued interest and accrued interest, related party
|-
|1,859
|Proceeds from tenant improvement funds
|429
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(650
|)
|(340
|)
|Inventory
|(1,762
|)
|220
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,231
|)
|118
|Accounts payable
|274
|(1,259
|)
|Accrued expenses and contract liabilities
|(746
|)
|369
|Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
|(524
|)
|432
|Cash Flows - Investing Activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,321
|)
|(206
|)
|Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities
|(1,321
|)
|(206
|)
|Cash Flows - Financing Activities
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|253
|-
|Payment of note payable
|-
|(2,175
|)
|Proceeds from convertible notes payable
|-
|1,300
|Proceeds from promissory note payable, related party
|-
|500
|Proceeds from factoring, net
|-
|831
|Payments of principal on finance leases
|(149
|)
|(140
|)
|Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities
|104
|316
|Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash
|-
|121
|Net Change in Cash During Period
|(1,741
|)
|663
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|10,237
|1,797
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|8,496
|$
|2,460
|Supplemental Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,255
|$
|2,055
|Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Capitalize interest into senior secured debt
|407
|3,850
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|77
|-
|Stock options granted in lieu of cash bonus
|117
|-
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|430
|-
|RSUs granted in exchange for services
|10
|-
|Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
|-
|3,633
|Conversion of asset-backed secured promissory notes to convertible promissory notes
|-
|4,584
|Shares issued for settlement of debt
|-
|1,412
|Write off deferred merger costs
|-
|1,226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment