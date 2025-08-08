Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



100% of contractual rents collected.



On April 4, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition for a skilled nursing facility with 112 licensed beds near Houston, Texas. The acquisition was for $11.5 million. The Company funded the acquisition utilizing cash from the balance sheet. The facility was leased to an existing third party operator and added to their Master Lease (Texas Master Lease 2). The initial annual base rents are $1.3 million dollars and subject to 3% annual rent increases.



On May 22, 2025, the Company entered into a $59,000,000 purchase agreement for nine skilled nursing facilities, comprised of 686 beds, located in Missouri. Eight of the facilities will be added to the Tide Group's master lease the Company entered into in August 2024. This acquisition will increase Tide Group's annual rents by $5.5 million. The ninth facility will be added to the Reliant Care Group L.L.C.'s master lease the Company assumed in December 2024 increasing their annual rents by $0.6 million. The Company closed on the acquisition on July 1, 2025 and funded the acquisition utilizing working capital.



On June 24, 2025, the Company issued 312.0 million NIS in Series B Bonds on the Tel Aviv stock exchange (“TASE”), which is approximately $90.0 million. The bonds are unsecured, were issued at par and have a fixed interest rate of 6.70%. Repayment of the bond principal, at 4% of the principal, will be paid in the years 2026 through 2028, with the remaining 88% due in June 2029. Interest payments will be due semi-annually on June 30th and December 30th of the years 2025 through maturity in 2029. Subsequent to this issuance, $30.0 million was used to pay down existing higher interest secured bank debt; these savings are ~100 basis points.



For the quarters ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024:





FFO was $20.0 million and $15.2 million, respectively.





AFFO was $18.9 million and $14.3 million, respectively.





Net income was $8.7 million and $7.2 million, respectively.



Rental income received was $37.9 million and $29.2 million, respectively.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024:





FFO was $38.2 million and $29.3 million, respectively.





AFFO was $35.2 million and $27.4 million, respectively.





Net income was $15.7 million and $13.0 million, respectively.

Rental income received was $75.2 million and $57.1 million, respectively.

Moishe Gubin, the Company's Chairman & CEO, noted:“I am pleased to be reporting a very strong second quarter. Our earnings are the strongest they have been since the Company was founded 10 years ago. With the recent closing of the Missouri deal, the Company continues to demonstrate that the master lease structure is beneficial for both the landlord and the tenant and is easy to grow.”

Mr. Gubin continued to say“Hopefully the Company's current and prospective investors will take notice of these strong earnings and it will be reflected by an increase in our share price as the Company is still trading at a significant discount to market.”

Q2 2025 Quarterly Results of Operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:

Rental revenues: The increase in rental revenues of $8.6 million or 29% is due to higher income from the purchase of additional properties and lease renewals.

Depreciation and amortization: The increase in depreciation and amortization of $3.1 million or 37% is primarily due to new properties and lease rights purchased since June 30, 2024 offset by lower depreciation from fully depreciated assets.

General and administrative expenses: The decrease in general and administrative expenses of $0.1 million or (5)% reflects lower amounts for repairs and maintenance, lower compensation expenses, offset by higher professional fees.

Interest expense, net: The increase in interest expense of $3.7 million or 48% is primarily due to an increase in the additional interest from a new loan from a commercial bank, the Series A and Series B Bond issuances, as well as additional sales of existing bond series that occurred since 2Q 2024.

Net income: The increase in net income from $7 million during the second quarter of 2024, to $8.7 million income during the second quarter of 2025 is primarily a result of higher rental income and new purchases since the second quarter of 2024 offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses, and an increase in interest expense.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:

Rental revenues: The increase in rental revenue of $18.1 million or 32% is due to the acquisition of new properties and the renegotiation of certain leases.

Depreciation and amortization: The increase in depreciation of $6.3 million or 38% is primarily due to purchases of new properties and lease rights offset by lower depreciation from fully depreciated assets.

General and administrative: The increase in general and administrative of $0.4 million or 11% is primarily a result of higher professional fees offset by lower legal fees, and insurance costs

Interest expense, net: The increase in interest expense of $8.6 million or 55% is primarily related to an increase in the additional interest on a new loan from a commercial bank and Series A and B Bond issuances, as well as additional sales of existing bond series that occurred since 2Q 2024.

Net income: The increase in net income to $15.7 million in 2025 is primarily a result of higher rental income and acquisitions since 2Q 2024 offset by higher interest expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations, definitions and important discussions regarding the usefulness and limitations of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures used in this release can be found below.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 141 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,400+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 140 healthcare facilities comprise 129 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company believes that funds from operations (“FFO”), as defined in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of our operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP. FFO is defined as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. AFFO is defined as FFO excluding the impact of straight-line rent, above-/below-market leases, non-cash compensation and certain non-recurring items. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among REITs more meaningful. We consider FFO and AFFO to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed above, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare our operating performance between periods or as compared to other companies.

While FFO and AFFO are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity or operating performance. FFO and AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to our real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. Further, our computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other REITs that do not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition or define AFFO differently than we do.

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO and AFFO for the six and three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, to net income the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the same periods:

