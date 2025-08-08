Pneumococcal Disease Pipeline Market Research 2025 Therapeutic Assessments By Product Type, Stage, Administration Route, And Molecule Type

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The "Pneumococcal Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers in-depth analysis of over 20 drugs and 18 companies in the Pneumococcal Disease pipeline, covering clinical and nonclinical stages. Discover therapeutic assessments by product type, stage, administration route, and molecule type, plus insights on emerging drugs and inactive products. Key players include Sanofi, Alopexx, and Virometix.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumococcal Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth look at over 18 companies and their 20+ pipeline drugs aimed at combating pneumococcal disease. This report covers drug profiles in both clinical and nonclinical phases, and provides a detailed therapeutic assessment categorized by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, while also highlighting inactive pipeline products.

Pneumococcal disease, caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, poses a significant global health threat, leading to conditions from mild sinusitis to severe illnesses like pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteremia. Vulnerable populations include infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. Transmission occurs via respiratory droplets, and vaccination is critical in disease prevention.

This report highlights emerging therapies in development, analyzing various drugs in different stages of clinical progress. It details clinical trial phases, pharmacological actions, and collaborations, emphasizing the innovative strategies of leading pharmaceutical companies.

Highlighted Drugs in Development



PCV21 (Sanofi and SK bioscience): A 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, aimed at providing expansive protection against pneumococcal strains. Currently in Phase III, this vaccine targets both pediatric and adult populations to mitigate invasive pneumococcal disease worldwide.

AV0328 (Alopexx): A synthetic vaccine targeting PNAG, proving effectiveness against multiple pathogens in preclinical studies. Now in Phase II, it's known for inducing broad-spectrum antimicrobial responses. V-212 (Virometix): An innovative booster vaccine, currently in Phase I, designed to prompt robust immune responses through the inclusion of inactivated toxins and antigens.

The report also segments pipeline drugs by administration route (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, etc.) and molecule type (recombinant proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, etc.), enhancing the understanding of product diversification and therapeutic positioning.

Major Players

The current pipeline involves approximately 18 key companies working on therapies for pneumococcal disease, with leading candidates in Phase III being developed by Sanofi and others. The report provides a detailed assessment of collaborative efforts, mergers, and licensing activities contributing to advancements in this field.

Development Activities

The report covers significant collaborations and mergers, alongside an extensive therapeutic assessment of emerging drugs. It offers insights into the unmet needs and potential impacts of these drug innovations.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the current landscape of pneumococcal disease drug development?

How many drugs are in each stage of development, and which companies are leading in these stages?

What are the emerging trends and novel technologies addressing current treatment limitations? What are the statuses of ongoing clinical studies and key designations granted to new drugs?

For industry professionals and stakeholders, the "Pneumococcal Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" provides crucial insights into the evolving therapeutic landscapes and future market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Pneumococcal Disease: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Pneumococcal Disease - Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

PCV21: Sanofi



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

AV0328: Alopexx



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

V-212: Virometix



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Pneumococcal Disease Key Products

Pneumococcal Disease - Unmet Needs

Pneumococcal Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers

Pneumococcal Disease - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Pneumococcal Disease Analyst Views

Pneumococcal Disease Key Companies



Sanofi

Alopexx

Virometix

GPN Vaccines

Inventprise Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Beijing Zhifei Lvzhu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Vaxcyte, Inc.

Alopexx Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

