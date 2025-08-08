Ecommerce Platform Market Analysis And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 Omnichannel Retailing To Drive Demand, Internet Penetration And Smartphones Fuel Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecommerce Platform Market by Solutions (Payment & Billing Solutions, Ecommerce Management Platform, End-To-End Platform), Ecommerce Model (B2B, B2C), By Industry (Beauty & Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Apparel) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eCommerce platform market is estimated to be USD 9.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.50 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the global eCommerce platform market's revenue numbers and subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The global eCommerce platform market is driven by rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone usage, and growing consumer preference for digital shopping experiences. Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and big data analytics are enhancing platform capabilities.

Additionally, the surge in omnichannel retailing, demand for personalized shopping, and the expansion of cross-border trade are propelling the adoption of robust and scalable eCommerce platforms across various industry verticals worldwide. However, cyber threats are continually evolving, which makes it difficult for organizations to protect their essential business processes and data from cybercriminals. The increasing frequency of data breaches has raised concerns among consumers regarding the security of their online transactions, potentially restraining market growth.

The major players in the eCommerce platform market include Shopify (Canada), eBay (US), Etsy (US), Square (US), BigCommerce (US), Amazon (US), Adobe (US), Wix (Israel), Oracle (US), Squarespace (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), VTEX (UK), Trade Me (New Zealand), WooCommerce (US), StoreHippo (India), Lightspeed (US), OpenCart (China), Volusion (US), PrestaShop (France), Shift4Shop (US), FastSpring (US), Nuvemshop (Brazil), Tray.io (US), Shopware (Germany).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their eCommerce platform market footprint.

Payments & Billing solutions subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Payment and billing solutions are anticipated to register the highest CAGR within the solutions segment of the global eCommerce platform market. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for fast, secure, and flexible digital payment methods that elevate the customer shopping experience. As the volume of online transactions rises, eCommerce vendors are adopting advanced billing technologies, including automated invoicing systems, digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, and multi-currency payment gateways to serve a diverse and global customer base.

Furthermore, the surge in cross-border eCommerce and the necessity to comply with evolving financial and regulatory standards are accelerating adoption. These solutions optimize checkout processes and reduce cart abandonment. They also build consumer trust and drive revenue, positioning them as a core element of modern eCommerce ecosystems.

Health & Wellness segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growing consumer focus on healthy living has significantly influenced the growth of the eCommerce health and wellness industry. With increasing digitalization, the healthcare sector is rapidly embracing online technologies to enhance accessibility and improve service delivery. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups are strategically leveraging digital commerce platforms, such as Amazon to expand their market presence and reach health-conscious consumers.

The industry has responded to evolving consumer demands by offering a diverse portfolio of wellness products, personalized supplements, and fitness-related services, often bundled with attractive promotions. eCommerce platforms have transformed how consumers discover, purchase, and engage with health and wellness solutions, making it easier to access information, track health goals, and adopt sustainable lifestyle habits from the convenience of their homes.

Asia Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth rate in the global eCommerce platform market, driven by its rapid adoption of emerging technologies and expanding digital infrastructure. As a highly populated and economically diverse region, Asia Pacific is positioned to benefit significantly from innovations in cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), particularly within the retail and commercial sectors.

Key regional economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in digital transformation initiatives, fostering greater demand for advanced eCommerce solutions. Additionally, factors such as rising smartphone penetration, improved internet accessibility, and a growing middle-class consumer base are accelerating online retail activity. This evolving digital landscape is enabling enterprises to adopt scalable, customer-centric eCommerce platforms, thereby strengthening market growth across Asia Pacific.

Key Attributes:

