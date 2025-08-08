Karnataka Government Sanctions ₹40 Crore For Beds, Mattresses In OBC Hostels

Bengaluru: The cabinet has approved the purchase of 15,000 two-tier cots and coir mattresses for student hostels under the Backward Classes Welfare Department, at a cost of ₹40 crore. Additionally, 1,103 electric four-wheeler food kiosk vehicles will be purchased and distributed to unemployed individuals from backward classes at an estimated cost of ₹33.09 crore.

₹220 Crore Varada River Lift Irrigation Project Gets Green Light

Administrative approval has been granted for a major irrigation project to fill 111 lakes in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, using water from the Varada River through the Naregal and Kusanur lift irrigation system. The project is estimated to cost ₹220 crore.

New Hospital in Kittur, Irrigation Project in Bagalkote

A ₹17 crore irrigation project has been approved to provide water to 588 hectares of land in and around Sokanadagi village, Bagalkote taluk. Also approved: a 100-bed taluk-level hospital in Kittur, Belagavi district, at a cost of ₹33.78 crore.

State Insurance Society for Workers to Be Formed

The government will form the 'Karnataka Workers' State Insurance Society' by registering the Employees' State Insurance Scheme and the Medical Services Department under the Societies Registration Act of 1860, as per ESIC guidelines.

Other Major Approvals Include:



Upgradation of Molakalmuru Hospital: 100-bed hospital to be upgraded to a 200-bed facility in Chitradurga district, costing ₹91.25 crore.

Cancer Hospital in Bidar: A 100-bed cancer hospital to be set up at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences at a cost of ₹36 crore. Minority Girls' Colleges: Revised approval for ₹87.60 crore to construct 15 women's college buildings across 15 districts.

Canal Modernisation Projects:



₹90 crore for the modernisation of the Maruru branch canal and its distribution canals under the Harangi Right Bank Canal. ₹49.85 crore for upgrading the Kattemalavadi dam canal and Vadakatte high-level canal in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district.