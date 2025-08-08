Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-15 August 8 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-15: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-15 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-15

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RG 748405

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RA 748405

RB 748405

RC 748405

RD 748405

RE 748405

RF 748405

RH 748405

RJ 748405

RK 748405

RL 748405

RM 748405

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RH 296103

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RA 897240

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0611 1234 1460 1515 1530 1551 2405 2602 3175 3935 4024 5449 5697 6097 6198 6380 7301 8918 9061 9216

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2158 2946 5577 7039 8490 9723

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0126 0598 0997 1178 1882 2339 2358 3187 3287 3717 3778 4573 4733 4905 5382 5389 6099 6211 6225 6302 6847 7153 7352 8424 8435 8579 8733 9575 9609 9682

7th Prize: Rs 500

0556 8473 8955 8720 6024 4096 4872 1846 5135 2411 5628 5737 3082 5639 8723 4417 3097 1220 6072 2726 5944 4333 6349 1209 2600 5468 5798 3050 4772 3366 8640 9003 0575 1792...

8th Prize: Rs 200

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.