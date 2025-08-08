Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-15 August 8 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-15: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-15 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-15
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
RG 748405
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
RA 748405
RB 748405
RC 748405
RD 748405
RE 748405
RF 748405
RH 748405
RJ 748405
RK 748405
RL 748405
RM 748405
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
RH 296103
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
RA 897240
For tickets ending with these numbers:
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0611 1234 1460 1515 1530 1551 2405 2602 3175 3935 4024 5449 5697 6097 6198 6380 7301 8918 9061 9216
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
2158 2946 5577 7039 8490 9723
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0126 0598 0997 1178 1882 2339 2358 3187 3287 3717 3778 4573 4733 4905 5382 5389 6099 6211 6225 6302 6847 7153 7352 8424 8435 8579 8733 9575 9609 9682
7th Prize: Rs 500
0556 8473 8955 8720 6024 4096 4872 1846 5135 2411 5628 5737 3082 5639 8723 4417 3097 1220 6072 2726 5944 4333 6349 1209 2600 5468 5798 3050 4772 3366 8640 9003 0575 1792...
8th Prize: Rs 200
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
