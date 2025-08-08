David And Victoria Beckham Enjoy Lavish Yacht Holiday In France Netizens Say 'Creepy To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Beckhams have been enjoying a luxurious summer holiday aboard their £16 million yacht in France's Saint-Tropez, and the family fun continued on Wednesday with David Beckham fully embracing the holiday mood.

The 50-year-old former footballer was seen stripping down to his tiny swimwear as wife Victoria, 51, and their 20-year-old son Cruz took photos of him during their sun-soaked getaway.

David looked in top form as he posed in the tiny shorts that his sons have been playfully imitating. His toned physique was on full display, with his famous tattoos drawing more attention to his muscular frame.

Victoria also turned heads in a skimpy black sun dress paired with a large sun hat to shield her face from the sun.

Cruz Channels Dad's Iconic Look

Last week, Cruz made headlines of his own when he wore £410 white Prada 'budgie smugglers' while enjoying the sun with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29. The pair were seen relaxing on the yacht's deck before Cruz jumped into the sea. His look was compared to David's past Armani underwear campaigns, where the football icon posed in similar white briefs.

Cruz, an aspiring musician, also serenaded Jackie with his guitar during the trip, adding a romantic touch to the holiday.

Brooklyn and Nicola Miss Out on Family Trip

While the rest of the Beckham family enjoyed their time at sea, eldest son Brooklyn, 26, was noticeably absent. Instead, he was spotted with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 30, on a late-night stroll in New York.

The couple, who recently renewed their wedding vows, were seen walking hand-in-hand across the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday. They were celebrating three years of marriage and were seen packing on the PDA during their outing.

Brooklyn wore a black hoodie featuring an image of Whitney Houston's 2006 driver's licence, a design from the late singer's estate. He also promoted his hot sauce brand Cloud 23 with a cap displaying the company's logo. Nicola kept things cosy in a white jumper and black trousers.

The Beckhams' Yacht: A Step Up in Style

David and Victoria upgraded to their £16 million yacht last year, replacing their earlier £5 million vessel. The new yacht is significantly larger than the 100-foot boat David reportedly bought in 2022.

A source previously told The Sun,“David had a look around some yachts in the summer, and decided to treat himself. He helped design the boat himself, and has been incredibly hands-on with everything.

“It's not an oligarch-style superyacht, but it's still pretty plush by anyone's standards. He was inspired after holidaying with Elton and David on their boat – and loves life on the water.

“There will be an area for the kids to snorkel, and the boat will be a brilliant base for the whole Beckham clan to have magical holidays abroad.”

Here's how netizens reacted:

One user wrote: "Why is VB wearing a scarf around her neck... chill perhaps."

Another commented: "Still have a six-pack in that form?"

A third user said: "Let middle-aged people live and enjoy each other!

It's good for everyone, as long as you're with your own partner. !!️ Nowadays, people are too often caught in infidelity. It's toxic for everyone."

A fourth added: "It is beyond creepy to photograph people like this on their vacation. Leave them alone."