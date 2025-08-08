Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud's Upcoming Book Talks About Understanding Relevance Of The Constitution
The publisher said on 8 August that Justice Chandrachud's book, which will be published at the end of August 2025, explores the enduring relevance and transformative power of the Indian Constitution .Also Read | Ex-CJI Chandrachud vacates official residence
“Drawing on his vast legal experience and landmark judicial career, he presents a compelling case for why the Constitution is not just a legal document, but the very foundation of democracy justice, and equality in India,” Penguin said, announcing the book which is basically a collection of speeches of the former CJI.
From the right to dissent to free speech; from privacy to gender equality, disability and environmental justice, Justice Chandrachud 's (retd) judgments are milestones in the constitutional project of social transformation, it said.In Why the Constitution Matters Justice DY Chandrachud delves into the profound significance of the Constitution in shaping the nation's identity and governance
The boo offers readers a nuanced understanding of the values enshrined in the Constitution, according to the publisher.“With clarity and conviction, he makes complex legal concepts accessible to the audience of citizens, showing how constitutional principles impact our lives in practical, everyday ways,” it said.
“I'm delighted to debut as an author with Penguin Random House with 'Why the Constitution Matters '. The book attempts to weave together my experiences of law, justice and judging in a career of nearly twenty-five years on the bench. It is an invocation to every citizen to engage in realising the true potential of the Constitution.” Justice (Retd) Chandrachud is quoted as saying in the book announcement.Also Read | Ex CJI Chandrachud explains delay in vacating official residence
Justice Chandrachud (Retd) served as the 50th Chief Justice of India from 9 November 2022 to 10 November 2024. He was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of India in May 2016.The Constitution is not just a document; it is the very essence of our democracy, a beacon of hope, and a guiding light that ensures justice, equality, and liberty for all.
"The Constitution is not just a document; it is the very essence of our democracy, a beacon of hope, and a guiding light that ensures justice, equality, and liberty for all. I am delighted that Justice D Y Chandrachud in his forthcoming book addresses the core philosophy of our Constitution that is essential in preserving the fabric of our society. It is a must read for all citizens of the country." – Milee Ashwarya, Publisher and Senior VP, Adult Publishing Group, PRHI said.
Key Takeaways
- The book emphasizes the importance of understanding the Constitution for every citizen. Justice Chandrachud draws on his extensive legal experience to make complex concepts accessible. Key themes include dissent, free speech, gender equality, and environmental justice.
