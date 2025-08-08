Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling At Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond drill campaign at the 100%-owned Tahami South Project in Antioquia, Colombia. The fully permitted 4,000-meter program marks Quimbaya's transition from surface exploration to drill-testing in one of the country's most prolific gold-producing districts.

Highlights



Tahami South is located adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia Mine, one of Colombia's highest-grade and most productive gold operations.

The project covers a series of mapped epithermal gold-silver veins that trend through both the Segovia Mine and onto Quimbaya's ground.

Despite extensive artisanal activity and positive surface sampling, the property has never seen diamond drilling.

Quimbaya's 2025 fieldwork outlined multiple drill-ready targets with strong geochemistry, hydrothermal alteration, and structural control. Drilling began in early August 2025, with initial results anticipated in Q4.

A Strategic First Drill Test in Colombia's Premier Gold District

Tahami South lies within the Colombia's premier high-grade corridor, a region known for high-grade quartz epithermal gold systems. Recent work by Quimbaya has confirmed widespread alteration, stockwork veins, and placer-style artisanal mining, all indicators of a potentially fertile gold system.

"The old adage in exploration holds true: the best place to find a mine is next to a mine," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "We're the first company to deploy modern exploration on this part of the Segovia trend. Our systematic work, including soil geochemistry, channel and rock sampling, stream sediments sampling and structural modelling, has built a robust case for drill testing. We're now turning that data into action."

Drill Targets and Geological Context

The initial program will test multiple zones across a structural corridor interpreted to be a continuation of the Segovia vein system. Planned holes will target:



Structural intersections mapped across sections A-A', B-B', C-C', E-E' and H-H'

Zones with strong sericitic alteration, quartz veins, hydrothermal breccias, and gold-bearing stockworks Areas proximal to active artisanal workings, suggesting near-surface mineralisation

Surface sampling has returned:



Rock chip assays up to 11.21 g/t Au

Panel rock assays up to 23.3 g/t Ag

Auger soils up to 59 ppb Au and MMI soils up to 37.1 ppb Au Multi-element pathfinder anomalies (As, Cu, Pb, Zn) coincident with structural targets

"This program is the culmination of months of disciplined geoscience," said Ricardo Sierra, VP Exploration. "We've mapped out structural trends, alteration zones, and artisanal footprints that all suggest a large-scale epithermal system. Now, we're finally testing it below surface."







Figure 1. Planned drill platforms (TDH -001 to TDH-007) overlaid on gold-in-auger soil anomalies (Au g/t) and rock sample assay values (Au g/t) at the Tahami South Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Next Steps:

Drilling will continue through Q3 2025 with initial assay results expected in Q4. Follow-up drilling is being planned in parallel to expand on any intercepts and test new targets defined through ongoing mapping and geological exploration.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

