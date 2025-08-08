Dryden Gold Corp. Announces Upsizing Of Previously Announced Equity Financing With Participation From Centerra Gold

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) -("" or the "is pleased to announce that as a result of excess demand it is increasing the previously announced (July 17, 2025) non-brokered equity financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Upsized LIFE Financing") of up to an aggregate of 31,721,667 common shares for aggregate proceeds of up to $7,820,120. The Upsized LIFE Financing is comprised of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") and charity flow-through common shares (the "CFT Shares") and hard dollar common shares (the "HD Shares"). Up to 9,216,667 FT Shares will be offered at $0.24 per FT Share for aggregate proceeds of up to $2,212,000. Up to 13,180,000 CFT Shares will be offered at a price of $0.284 per CFT Share for aggregate proceeds of up to $3,743,120. Up to 9,325,000 HD Shares will be offered at a price of $0.20 per HD Share for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,865,000. The FT Shares and the CFT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and "Ontario focused flow-through shares" as defined in the Taxation Act, 2007 (Ontario) ("Ontario Tax Act"). The Upsized LIFE Financing is subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finders' fees of 6% cash under the Upsized LIFE Financing, may be payable to eligible arm's length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Centerra Gold Inc. (" Centerra ") will exercise their 'top-up right' to retain their 9.9% interest in the Company, as granted within the investor rights agreements dated December 17, 2024.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The gross proceeds of the Upsized LIFE Financing will be used to fund additional drilling on the Company's Dryden Gold Property in northwestern Ontario and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of HD Shares will be used for working capital and general and administrative expenses. An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares and the CFT Shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as (i) "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), (ii) as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act); and as "eligible Ontario exploration expenditures" within the meaning of the Ontario Tax Act. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the HD Shares will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Upsized LIFE Financing is expected to close on or before August 14, 2025, or such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). The Upsized LIFE Financing is being made to purchaser's resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") and thus will not be subject to a "hold period" pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an amended offering document related to this Upsized LIFE Financing that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and at . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company anticipates that insiders may subscribe for HD Shares. The issuance of HD Shares to insiders is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQB ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold acknowledges all Indigenous Peoples and that it is operating on the traditional homelands of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Eagle Lake First Nation. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website .

