Ukrainian, Moldovan, Romanian Foreign Ministers Meet In Chernivtsi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

The ministers started their visit to Chernivtsi by visiting the Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and paying joint tribute to Ukrainian defenders who have given their lives over more than ten years of struggle for Ukraine's freedom and independence.

For the first time, the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania, Radoslaw Sikorski and Kęstutis Budrys, will join the meeting in this format online.

"The combination of these two important formats will make it possible to strengthen the synergy between them and the participating countries, and to emphasize that the security of the Black Sea and Baltic regions is indivisible," the statement said.

Ukrainian president, Romanian FM discuss security in Black Sea region





The ministerial agenda includes Russia's war against Ukraine, cybersecurity, countering disinformation and Russian interference in the internal affairs of the mentioned countries, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, energy security, development of border infrastructure and logistics routes, security in the Black and Baltic Seas as well as in the Danube region, and other issues.

Toiu visited Kyiv on August 7. It was the first visit by a Romanian foreign minister since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Photos: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry