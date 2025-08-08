Ukrainian, Moldovan, Romanian Foreign Ministers Meet In Chernivtsi
The ministers started their visit to Chernivtsi by visiting the Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and paying joint tribute to Ukrainian defenders who have given their lives over more than ten years of struggle for Ukraine's freedom and independence.
For the first time, the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania, Radoslaw Sikorski and Kęstutis Budrys, will join the meeting in this format online.
"The combination of these two important formats will make it possible to strengthen the synergy between them and the participating countries, and to emphasize that the security of the Black Sea and Baltic regions is indivisible," the statement said.
Read also: Ukrainian president, Romanian FM discuss security in Black Sea region
The ministerial agenda includes Russia's war against Ukraine, cybersecurity, countering disinformation and Russian interference in the internal affairs of the mentioned countries, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, energy security, development of border infrastructure and logistics routes, security in the Black and Baltic Seas as well as in the Danube region, and other issues.
Toiu visited Kyiv on August 7. It was the first visit by a Romanian foreign minister since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
Photos: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment