Azerbaijan And Spacex Kicking Tires On Potential Collaboration Opportunities

2025-08-08 06:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. ​ The prospects for Azerbaijan's collaboration with SpaceX were discussed during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf with Vice President of SpaceX Stephanie Bednarek, a social media publication of the minister said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that the meeting took place within the working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the United States.

"During the meeting, we emphasized Azerbaijan's economic potential, strategic development trajectories, and favorable investment climate.

We explored the prospects for collaboration with SpaceX, particularly in the application of cutting-edge space technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence solutions, and structured partnerships for knowledge transfer and capacity-building," the publication reads.

