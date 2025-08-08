Estonia Advances Maritime Digitalization With Second Stage Of EMDE Dev't
The goal is to create a system that enables the submission of ship visit data and the management of workflows. The upgrade will also introduce a feature allowing ships to order and manage services offered at ports.
A total of three bids were submitted for the second stage of the development project. The Transport Administration will now verify the accuracy of the submissions and review whether the bidders meet the qualification and compliance requirements of the public procurement process.
Once the second stage is completed, shipping agents will be able to use new modules for ship visit management and service ordering.
The development is based on the existing system, business analysis proposals, as well as the requirements of European Union Regulation 2019/1239 and recommendations from technical working groups.
What is EMDE?
EMDE, short for Eesti Merendus Dokumentide Edastus (internationally known as the National Maritime Single Window), was created to simplify the submission of maritime-related information and documents. The system allows vessels to transmit data to authorities about the ship, crew, passengers, and cargo before arriving at port.
Currently, ships must submit large volumes of information to multiple authorities each time they visit a port. While international agreements call for harmonized reporting, practices in the EU have remained inconsistent-each country and port has its own requirements and systems.
This creates a heavy administrative burden for shipping companies and makes monitoring maritime transport more difficult.
EU Regulation 2019/1239 requires that data submission be more standardized and user-friendly. Information should be reusable, machine-readable, and submitted via a single portal. This is expected to improve maritime safety and environmental protection.
The current system, over a decade old, no longer meets modern technical standards. Therefore, the Transport Administration, in cooperation with AgileWorks AS, has decided to develop a new, modern system, which is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.
Progress so far
The first development stage was awarded to OÜ ADM Interactive, tasked with creating the system's user interface, mobile views, database, and the necessary forms for initiating ship visits.
The EMDE 2.0 project is funded through the national digital transformation program, led by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment