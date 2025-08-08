Estonia Advances Maritime Digitalization With Second Stage Of EMDE Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Estonian Transport Administration has announced a new development tender for the second stage of EMDE 2.0 (Electronic Maritime Information System), Trend reports.

The goal is to create a system that enables the submission of ship visit data and the management of workflows. The upgrade will also introduce a feature allowing ships to order and manage services offered at ports.

A total of three bids were submitted for the second stage of the development project. The Transport Administration will now verify the accuracy of the submissions and review whether the bidders meet the qualification and compliance requirements of the public procurement process.

Once the second stage is completed, shipping agents will be able to use new modules for ship visit management and service ordering.

The development is based on the existing system, business analysis proposals, as well as the requirements of European Union Regulation 2019/1239 and recommendations from technical working groups.

What is EMDE?

EMDE, short for Eesti Merendus Dokumentide Edastus (internationally known as the National Maritime Single Window), was created to simplify the submission of maritime-related information and documents. The system allows vessels to transmit data to authorities about the ship, crew, passengers, and cargo before arriving at port.

Currently, ships must submit large volumes of information to multiple authorities each time they visit a port. While international agreements call for harmonized reporting, practices in the EU have remained inconsistent-each country and port has its own requirements and systems.

This creates a heavy administrative burden for shipping companies and makes monitoring maritime transport more difficult.

EU Regulation 2019/1239 requires that data submission be more standardized and user-friendly. Information should be reusable, machine-readable, and submitted via a single portal. This is expected to improve maritime safety and environmental protection.

The current system, over a decade old, no longer meets modern technical standards. Therefore, the Transport Administration, in cooperation with AgileWorks AS, has decided to develop a new, modern system, which is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

Progress so far

The first development stage was awarded to OÜ ADM Interactive, tasked with creating the system's user interface, mobile views, database, and the necessary forms for initiating ship visits.

The EMDE 2.0 project is funded through the national digital transformation program, led by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Affairs.