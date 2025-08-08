Uzbek Carriers Breaking New Ground With Inaugural Direct Heavy Cargo From China
At present, bespoke transport vehicles are engaged in the
logistics of transferring cargo modules, each exceeding 270 tons,
from the People's Republic of China to the Surkhandarya region
within the Republic of Uzbekistan. The aforementioned modules
encompass apparatus designed for a thermal power generation
facility currently in the developmental phase in Surkhandarya.
The logistics operation adheres to a meticulously orchestrated pathway and is executed in compliance with all requisite permits and regulatory authorizations.
The escalating requirement for transnational logistics of oversized and heavy non-conforming freight is driven by substantial capital infusion initiatives currently in progress throughout Uzbekistan's industrial, energy, construction, and ancillary sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment