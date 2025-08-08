Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbek Carriers Breaking New Ground With Inaugural Direct Heavy Cargo From China

2025-08-08 06:06:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. Uzbek transport companies have, for the first time, initiated direct road transportation of oversized and heavy cargo from manufacturing facilities in the People's Republic of China, Trend reports.

At present, bespoke transport vehicles are engaged in the logistics of transferring cargo modules, each exceeding 270 tons, from the People's Republic of China to the Surkhandarya region within the Republic of Uzbekistan. The aforementioned modules encompass apparatus designed for a thermal power generation facility currently in the developmental phase in Surkhandarya.

The logistics operation adheres to a meticulously orchestrated pathway and is executed in compliance with all requisite permits and regulatory authorizations.

The escalating requirement for transnational logistics of oversized and heavy non-conforming freight is driven by substantial capital infusion initiatives currently in progress throughout Uzbekistan's industrial, energy, construction, and ancillary sectors.

