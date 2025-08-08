Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC Chief Welcomes Lebanon Decision On State Arms Monopoly


2025-08-08 06:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Friday welcomed a recent decision made by the Lebanese cabinet regarding the State's monopoly on arms nationwide, based on Taif Agreement and relevant international resolutions.
In a press statement, he said this decision is a significant step towards bolstering Lebanon's sovereignty, ensuring the stability and security of the Lebanese people and reactivating state institutions.
He added this progress, associated with necessary reforms, would greatly contribute to promoting the confidence of the international community and partners and paving the way for a more attractive investment environment.
The GCC chief renewed the stances of the GCC member states on Lebanon, as well as their untiring support for this Arab country's sovereignty, security, stability and reforms.
The Lebanese cabinet on Thursday approved a plan proposed by US Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack to establish state monopoly on arms.
The cabinet pledged to take the necessary steps for restoring the state sovereignty over all its territories, according to a press release issued by the Presidency. (end)
as


MENAFN08082025000071011013ID1109902788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search