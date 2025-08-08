403
GCC Chief Welcomes Lebanon Decision On State Arms Monopoly
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Friday welcomed a recent decision made by the Lebanese cabinet regarding the State's monopoly on arms nationwide, based on Taif Agreement and relevant international resolutions.
In a press statement, he said this decision is a significant step towards bolstering Lebanon's sovereignty, ensuring the stability and security of the Lebanese people and reactivating state institutions.
He added this progress, associated with necessary reforms, would greatly contribute to promoting the confidence of the international community and partners and paving the way for a more attractive investment environment.
The GCC chief renewed the stances of the GCC member states on Lebanon, as well as their untiring support for this Arab country's sovereignty, security, stability and reforms.
The Lebanese cabinet on Thursday approved a plan proposed by US Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack to establish state monopoly on arms.
The cabinet pledged to take the necessary steps for restoring the state sovereignty over all its territories, according to a press release issued by the Presidency. (end)
