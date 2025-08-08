Trianz's Concierto MANAGE Platform Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency - Now Generally Available

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and solutions company - Trianz is pleased to announce that its Cloud Management platform, Concierto MANAGE, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Software Competency status. This latest designation builds on Trianz's earlier achievement of the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, positioning Concierto as a comprehensive platform for both accelerating cloud adoption and ensuring seamless post-migration operations across AWS, Azure, GCP and On-Prem data centres. Evidenced by this dual competency, Trianz enables enterprises to not only move to the cloud faster but also manage hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures with precision, automation, and full operational readiness from the moment migration is complete.

The AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency is awarded to software products that demonstrate technical excellence and customer success across key operational areas: monitoring and observability, automation and orchestration, compliance and auditing, operations management, and governance. Concierto's achievement reflects Trianz's commitment to building next-generation platforms that reduce operational complexity while enabling proactive and intelligent cloud management.

"Concierto was envisioned to transform how enterprises operate in the multi and hybrid cloud-by replacing fragmented tools with a unified, no-code platform for intelligent operations," said Sri Manchala, CEO & Founder of Trianz. "Earning the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency is a testament to our platform's ability to deliver operational excellence at scale. We are proud to be recognized by AWS and look forward to helping enterprises adopt a predictive, policy-driven approach to cloud operations."

Key Highlights of Concierto's Cloud Operations Capabilities



Multi-Hybrid Cloud Ops: Comprehensive cloud ops capabilities modelled on ITIL standards ranging from provisioning to IT service management and special ops such as monitoring, health -checks and compliance, event management and de-commissioning across AWS, Azure, GCP and On-Prem environments with one pane of glass, one process and one team.

Customizable workflows: The ability to build hybrid cloud ops based on company specific processes and SOPs.

Unified Observability & Remediation: Complete visibility and AI-ML based recommendations to remediate events, consumption etc. across AWS, Azure, GCP and on-prem environments

No-Code Automation: Drag-and-drop workflows for managing operations, governance, and compliance

Seamless Integrations: Out-of-the-box connectors with 50+ infrastructure, security, ITSM tools and DevOps platforms

Bring your own Automations (BYOA): Your past investments do not have to go waste- Concierto absorbs business specific ops automations into the platform- and they remain proprietary to the company.

AI-Powered Insights: Proactive alerting, root cause analysis, and intelligent remediation Multi-Lingual Personalization : The ability to unify ops across large global enterprises with user level multi-lingual capabilities in 17 languages.

This competency achievement marks a major validation of Concierto's role in enabling digital enterprises to modernize cloud operations while minimizing overhead and risk.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies and accelerates digital evolutions through technology platforms and excellence in execution. Powered by research, technology, and experience, we enable customers to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure, and Security adoption and management platforms. With over 2,000 employees worldwide, offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, and technology centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Trianz and its partners serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally.

