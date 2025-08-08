X Financial To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 19, 2025
|
United States:
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-301-84992
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-201203
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Passcode:
|
X Financial
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 26, 2025:
|
United States:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Passcode:
|
1404098
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at .
About X Financial
X Financial is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.
For more information, please visit: .
For more information, please contact:
X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
Mr. Noah Kauffman
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen
In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]
