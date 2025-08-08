ZKH Group Limited To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Friday, August 22, 2025
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-6115
|
Hong Kong (toll free):
|
800-963-976
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-5808-1995
|
Access Code:
|
6971877
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 29, 2025:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
5489224
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About ZKH Group Limited
ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH ) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform, the GBB platform and the Northsky platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
ZKH Group Limited
IR Department
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
