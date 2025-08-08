Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Media Delegation Explores China's Smart Rail Development


(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nausheen Yusuf, Senior Journalist at Geo TV, was impressed by the train's high operating speed and took the opportunity to try out an immersive EMU cab simulator at the event.

Mirzaolim Mirzokhid Ugli Rustambekov from MY5 TV Channel highlighted "innovation" as the key word that captured his experience in Xi'an, China.

By the end of 2024, China's high-speed rail network had reached 48,000 kilometers in operating length-over 70% of the world's total. With the largest high-speed railway system in the world, China has become a global leader in high-speed rail technology. Its bullet trains are now widely recognized as a signature of Chinese innovation and infrastructure.

The event was organized by Contemporary World magazine. The video was Co-presented by China Story Database & CPC Works.

SOURCE China Story

