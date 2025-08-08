Foreign Media Delegation Explores China's Smart Rail Development
Nausheen Yusuf, Senior Journalist at Geo TV, was impressed by the train's high operating speed and took the opportunity to try out an immersive EMU cab simulator at the event.
Mirzaolim Mirzokhid Ugli Rustambekov from MY5 TV Channel highlighted "innovation" as the key word that captured his experience in Xi'an, China.
By the end of 2024, China's high-speed rail network had reached 48,000 kilometers in operating length-over 70% of the world's total. With the largest high-speed railway system in the world, China has become a global leader in high-speed rail technology. Its bullet trains are now widely recognized as a signature of Chinese innovation and infrastructure.
The event was organized by Contemporary World magazine. The video was Co-presented by China Story Database & CPC Works.
SOURCE China Story
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment