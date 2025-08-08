Wuxi XDC Included In MSCI China All Share Index

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on the bioconjugate industry, today announced its inclusion in the MSCI China All Share Index, which underscores global capital markets' recognition of the company's sustained growth value and leadership in the bioconjugate CRDMO sector. The inclusion will take place as of the close of August 26, 2025.

The MSCI China All Share Index is a free-float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the equity-market performance of Chinese companies accessible to international investors, representing the opportunity set of China share classes. It captures large and mid-cap representation across various share classes, including A-shares, H-shares, B-shares, and foreign listings.

WuXi XDC's inclusion will enhance its visibility and liquidity in international capital markets, offering global investors a compelling opportunity to participate in China's growing biopharmaceutical innovation. Looking ahead, we will continue advancing bioconjugate technological innovation and development in collaboration with global partners, ultimately expanding treatment options for patients worldwide, as a leading global CRDMO in bioconjugates.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit:

