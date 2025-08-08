Hydropower Market Size To Reach 1.66 TW By 2033 With A 1.25% CAGR

The hydropower market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for clean electricity, government policies and financial support, and large-scale investments and technological innovations. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Hydropower Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Size, Application, and Region, 2025-2033”, the global hydropower market size reached 1.49 TW in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 1.66 TW by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.25% during 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Get Your Free“Hydropower Market” Sample PDF Report Now!

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Growth Factors in the Hydropower Market

Rising Demand for Clean Electricity

The growing global appetite for clean, reliable electricity is a major driver for hydropower expansion. Hydropower remains the largest source of renewable electricity worldwide, providing about 14.3% of global power. This steady demand comes from urbanization and industrial growth, alongside efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The flexibility of hydropower plants, especially pumped storage, helps balance power grids and complements variable renewables like solar and wind. Countries are investing heavily in hydropower infrastructure to meet increasing electricity needs sustainably and ensure stable energy supplies.

Government Policies and Financial Support

Supportive government schemes are vital in accelerating hydropower development. For example, India recently approved a budgetary support package worth ₹12,461 crore aimed at enabling infrastructure such as roads, transmission lines, and communication facilities, supporting around 31 GW of hydropower capacity. Many countries offer incentives, including streamlined permitting, subsidies, and renewable energy purchase obligations, which enhance project viability. Such policies encourage public-private partnerships and innovations that modernize existing plants and promote new capacity additions worldwide.

Large-Scale Investments and Technological Innovations

Massive investments fuel hydropower growth through the development of both conventional dams and advanced pumped storage projects. Global investments exceeded $7.5 billion recently, with notable projects like China's $8.4 billion investment in a major hydropower plant and Drax Group's $616 million pumped storage expansion in the UK. Innovations in turbine technology, automation, and environmental mitigation techniques improve operational efficiency and make new projects more feasible, driving market expansion and ensuring hydropower's role as a dependable renewable energy source.

Key Trends in the Hydropower Market

Modernization and Technology Upgrades

Hydropower plants are embracing modernization to boost efficiency and environmental compliance. Upgrades include installing advanced turbines that optimize power generation, digital control systems for better monitoring, and measures that protect aquatic ecosystems. Companies like ANDRITZ lead projects upgrading legacy facilities with cybersecurity improvements and comprehensive operation & maintenance contracts, enhancing reliability. This trend reduces downtime and extends asset life, meeting stricter environmental standards and raising output without the need for new dams.

Rise of Small and Modular Hydropower

Small-scale hydropower projects, including micro and mini hydropower systems, gain traction for rural electrification and decentralized power supply, especially in developing regions. These systems, typically under 10 MW, are cost-effective and environmentally friendly, providing energy to remote areas lacking grid access. For instance, micro hydropower dominates segments supporting rural communities worldwide. Modular designs and prefabricated components simplify construction, reduce timelines, and allow scalability, making hydropower more accessible and flexible to diverse needs.

Growth of Pumped Storage Hydropower

Pumped storage hydropower (PSH) is emerging as critical for grid stability and renewable integration, balancing intermittent generation from solar and wind. PSH plants store energy by pumping water uphill during low demand and release it during peak demand. Leading economies are boosting PSH capacity, with projects totaling hundreds of gigawatts underway globally. This technology enables electricity storage at scale, enhancing grid resilience and flexibility while supporting decarbonization goals. Combined developments, such as hybrid renewables with PSH, exemplify innovative strategies to manage future energy systems.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5930&flag=E

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hydropower Industry



ABB Ltd.

American Hydro Corporation (Wärtsilä Oyj Abp)

Andritz AG

China Yangtze Power Co. Ltd. (China Three Gorges Corporation)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais

Électricité de France S.A.

General Electric Company

Iberdrola S.A.

RusHydro

Siemens Energy AG

Tata Power Company Limited Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hydropower Market Report Segmentation:

By Size:



Large Hydropower (Greater Than 100 MW)

Small Hydropower (Smaller Than 10 MW) Others

Large hydropower (greater than 100 MW) exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its notable energy generation capacity and the ability to meet large-scale energy demands.

By Application:



Industrial

Residential Commercial

Industrial holds the biggest market share, as it requires a significant and reliable power supply for operations.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to supportive government policies for renewable energy projects.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302