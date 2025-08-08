Lillete Dubey Recalls Her College Days As A Handloom Enthusiast As She Pays Tribute To India's Weavers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Lillete Dubey took to social media to mark National Handloom Day, sharing her deep-rooted love for handlooms.

In a recent post on Instagram, the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actress reminisced about her college days in Delhi when she first fell in love with sarees from across India. Calling herself a lifelong handloom enthusiast, the actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the country's weavers and celebrated the timeless beauty of India's textile heritage. Lillete posted a couple of photos of herself dressed in different sarees, along with a heartfelt note.

For the caption, Dubey wrote,“On National Handloom Day(yesterday ) .. have to admit I've been a handloom girl since my college days .. living in Delhi next to the Emporia on Janpath for years .. I lived in saris from all across India and fell in love with handlooms .. even today they are my go to Saris.. .. heritage, craft, passion, & immense hard work, all woven into one piece of cloth that is irreplaceable,unique and a signature of our own individualistic culture! Respect to all those weavers who keep it alive .. May they thrive for generations.”

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on August 7 to honour the hard work of India's weavers and the rich tradition of handloom weaving. In 2025, the country observes this special day for the 11th time. August 7 was chosen to mark the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, which encouraged Indians to stop using British goods and support local products. Handwoven fabrics became a strong symbol of self-reliance and freedom during that time.

To recognize the importance of handlooms in India's independence and promote them in modern times, the Government of India declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015.

Actress Vidya Balan took to social media on National Handloom Day to stress the need to protect India's rich textile traditions. In a touching Instagram post, she encouraged people to support Indian weavers by choosing handloom products, especially pure silk with the Silk Mark Label.

Balan also spoke about the importance of taking pride in one's cultural roots and promoting local craftsmanship. Known for her love of handloom silk sarees, the 'Dirty Picture' actress shared a video from her visit to a facility where authentic handloom silks are made.

Vidya Balan captioned the post,“Today as we celebrate the National Handloom Day, let us honor our weavers. Let us embrace our identity and cultural heritage. Encourage and embrace our handloom pure silks. And always buy silk with the Silk Mark Label. #MySilkMarkMyTrust.”