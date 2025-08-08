RFT Introduces Subscription With Full Access To K-6 Teaching Materials

MENAFN - GetNews)



An exciting new offering is set to transform how Australian primary educators access and use classroom resources all year round.

Sydney, NSW - August 7, 2025 - The trusted hub for Australian educators, Resources for Teaching (RFT), has launched a new subscription service that gives teachers unlimited access to its full catalogue of K-6 teaching resources . With over 380 digital resources developed specifically for the Australian Curriculum, this new offering is designed to support busy educators by simplifying lesson planning and enhancing student engagement in the classroom.

-p title="Teaching Resources" src="https://i.ibb.co/gZFFX8Xh/Teaching-Resources.png" alt="Teaching-Resources" />

The subscription is available at $119.88 AUD per year or $9.99 per month. It provides full access to all RFT's downloadable content, including worksheets, task cards, activities, posters, and more for primary students. These kindergarten teacher resources span all major subject areas and year levels, offering everything from early childhood learning tools to advanced activities for upper primary students. Each resource is created with clarity, curriculum alignment, and classroom practicality in mind. New resources will also be added every month.

Educators can now explore a wide range of expertly written lesson plan for teachers , with built-in outcome links that help meet state and national curriculum requirements. For those working with younger learners, the kindergarten teacher resources section provides a variety of early literacy, numeracy, and developmental learning tools that are ready to use.

Teachers searching for engaging numeracy content will also appreciate the best math resources for teachers , which include printable and interactive activities suitable for daily instruction and revision. The platform is also home to some of the best teacher resources available online, offering reliable, classroom-tested content that teachers can implement with confidence.

"Teachers are under constant pressure to deliver engaging lessons while managing time constraints. This subscription was created to reduce that pressure by giving educators instant access to everything they need in one place. So, if you are looking for a complete lesson plan for English or quickly need to ready a worksheet, you can find it with us ready to go," a spokesperson said.

Rosheen H, one of the first teachers who purchased the subscription said, "Love these resources!! They have made work super easy with pre-aligned work for the students. The students love these materials too as they have clear instructions and cute pictures."

The RFT subscription also includes monthly email updates with the latest releases and full email support for members. As the platform continues to expand, educators across Australia can expect even more value and flexibility from their membership.

Teachers can sign up for the subscription by visiting RFT's website and gain instant access to the resources.

About Company:

Resources for Teaching offers a wide range of worksheets, activities, task cards, lesson plans, and more downloaded content that align with the Australian curriculum. To know more, visit .