Goldman Sachs Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2025 Technology Focus And Initiatives, Investments, Acquisition Partnerships, Network Map, ICT Budget

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Goldman Sachs' technological advancements and strategies! This report delves into their digital transformation, innovation programs, and technology initiatives, highlighting partnerships and product launches. Learn about major ICT contracts and budgets, offering a comprehensive view of Goldman Sachs' tech operations.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Goldman Sachs 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Goldman Sachs is a multinational financial institution. It operates through three business segments: Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. Global Banking & Markets provides strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements.

Through Asset & Wealth Management, the firm manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of clients, both institutional and individuals, including through a network of third-party distributors around the world. Platform Solutions include issuing credit cards through partnership arrangements, raising deposits from Apple Card customers and providing transaction banking and other services, such as deposit-taking, payment solutions and other cash management services, for corporate and institutional clients.

The report offers detailed information and insights into Goldman Sachs' technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides an overview of technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, along with insights into each initiative's technology theme, objective, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

