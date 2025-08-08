Goldman Sachs Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2025 Technology Focus And Initiatives, Investments, Acquisition Partnerships, Network Map, ICT Budget
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Goldman Sachs is a multinational financial institution. It operates through three business segments: Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. Global Banking & Markets provides strategic advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings and spin-offs, and equity and debt underwriting of public offerings and private placements.
Through Asset & Wealth Management, the firm manages assets and offers investment products across all major asset classes to a diverse set of clients, both institutional and individuals, including through a network of third-party distributors around the world. Platform Solutions include issuing credit cards through partnership arrangements, raising deposits from Apple Card customers and providing transaction banking and other services, such as deposit-taking, payment solutions and other cash management services, for corporate and institutional clients.
The report offers detailed information and insights into Goldman Sachs' technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides an overview of technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, along with insights into each initiative's technology theme, objective, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
- Gain insights into Goldman Sachs' tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisition Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
- AWS Derivative Path STOXX Volante Technologies American Express GeoWealth Marqeta Modern Treasury Visa Fiserv SAP Dynasty Kontakt Nextiva Jsonar Dealstack Capital Markets Gateway Canoe Simetrik Candex FIA Tech Deserve Elinvar AccessFintech iCapital Network Vestwell Jumo Clip Fnality Blockdaemon Axoni HQLAx Veem Coin Metrics Fay Nutrition Elwood Technologies MoEngage
