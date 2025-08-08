Emerging Trends Shaping The $161 Billion Gardening Tools Market By 2034 - Mid-Range Gardening Tools Dominate With 40.38% Market Share, Balancing Affordability And Performance For Consumers
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|487
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$93.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$161 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Raw material analysis
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.1.1 Increasing gardening activities
3.7.1.2 Health and wellness awareness
3.7.1.3 Advancements in technology
3.7.1.4 Rapid urbanization
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1 Product quality and durability issues
3.7.2.2 Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hand tools
5.2.1 Shovels and spades
5.2.2 Pruners and shears
5.2.3 Rakes
5.2.4 Trowels
5.2.5 Hoes
5.2.6 Forks
5.3 Power tools
5.3.1 Lawn mowers
5.3.2 Leaf Blowers
5.3.3 Hedge trimmers
5.3.4 Tillers
5.4 Watering equipment
5.4.1 Hoses
5.4.2 Sprinklers
5.4.3 Watering cans
5.4.4 Drip irrigation systems
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Plant supports
5.5.2 Garden gloves
5.5.3 Tool storage
5.5.4 Compost bins
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low
6.3 Mid
6.4 High
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce
8.2.2 Company websites
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Supermarkets
8.3.2 Specialty stores
8.3.3 Others (Departmental stores, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Atlas Copco
10.2 Bosch
10.3 DeWalt
10.4 Emerson
10.5 Fiskars
10.6 Garden Tools
10.7 Greenworks
10.8 Husqvarna
10.9 John Deere
10.10 Maruyama
