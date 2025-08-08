Q2 2025 CRO Activity And Intel Report - Identify Leading Cros And Sponsors With The Most Active Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Q2 2025 CRO Activity and Intel report for comprehensive insights into the contract research organization industry. Discover trends in CRO and sponsor activities, clinical trial developments, and geographical performance across key therapeutic areas. Find out the leading CROs and sponsors, and most studied therapies.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q2 2025 CRO Activity and Intel Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the contract research organization (CRO) industry, categorized by geography, therapeutic area, and phase of development for Q2 2025.

Reasons to Buy



What are the trends by region, therapy area, sites by CROs for the past quarter?

Who was the most active CRO in the past quarter?

Who were the most active sponsors by market cap in the past quarter?

What was the most widely studied therapy area in the past quarter vs. the previous year's quarter?

By region, who had the most clinical trials initiated in the past quarter? By region, what were the past quarter's CRO invitations and appointments?

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global



CRO and sponsor activity in Q2 2025

Most-used CROs

Most active large- and mega-cap sponsors

Most active mid-cap sponsors

Most active small-cap sponsors

Clinical trials in oncology and CNS

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Trials initiated in the 10 most active oncology indications in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Trials initiated in the 10 most active CNS indications in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Top 10 CROs by number of sites in Q2 2025

North America



Clinical trial activity in North America in Q2 2025

Most active North American regions in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Phase breakdown of trials initiated in North America in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in North America in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in North America in Q2 2025 Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in North America

Europe



Clinical trial activity in Europe in Q2 2025

Most active European regions in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Phase breakdown of trials initiated in Europe in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Europe in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in Europe in Q2 2025 Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in Europe

Rest of the world



Clinical trial activity in ROW in Q2 2025

Most active regions in ROW in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Phase breakdown of trials initiated in ROW in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in ROW in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024

Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in ROW in Q2 2025 Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in ROW

Companies Featured



ICON

Astrazeneca

Akesobio

CSPPC Pharmaceutical

ImmunityBio Boryung

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900