Q2 2025 CRO Activity And Intel Report - Identify Leading Cros And Sponsors With The Most Active Presence
Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q2 2025 CRO Activity and Intel Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an in-depth analysis of the contract research organization (CRO) industry, categorized by geography, therapeutic area, and phase of development for Q2 2025.
Reasons to Buy
- What are the trends by region, therapy area, sites by CROs for the past quarter? Who was the most active CRO in the past quarter? Who were the most active sponsors by market cap in the past quarter? What was the most widely studied therapy area in the past quarter vs. the previous year's quarter? By region, who had the most clinical trials initiated in the past quarter? By region, what were the past quarter's CRO invitations and appointments?
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Global
- CRO and sponsor activity in Q2 2025 Most-used CROs Most active large- and mega-cap sponsors Most active mid-cap sponsors Most active small-cap sponsors Clinical trials in oncology and CNS Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Trials initiated in the 10 most active oncology indications in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Trials initiated in the 10 most active CNS indications in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Top 10 CROs by number of sites in Q2 2025
North America
- Clinical trial activity in North America in Q2 2025 Most active North American regions in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Phase breakdown of trials initiated in North America in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in North America in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in North America in Q2 2025 Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in North America
Europe
- Clinical trial activity in Europe in Q2 2025 Most active European regions in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Phase breakdown of trials initiated in Europe in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in Europe in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in Europe in Q2 2025 Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in Europe
Rest of the world
- Clinical trial activity in ROW in Q2 2025 Most active regions in ROW in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Phase breakdown of trials initiated in ROW in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Therapeutic area breakdown of clinical trials initiated in ROW in Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024 Top 10 trial sites by trials initiated in ROW in Q2 2025 Insights: CRO invites for sponsors based in ROW
Companies Featured
- ICON Astrazeneca Akesobio CSPPC Pharmaceutical ImmunityBio Boryung
For more information about this report visit
