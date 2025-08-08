Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Drives Progress At LLDC3 With Adoption Of Two Landmark Documents

2025-08-08 05:15:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 8. The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) concluded with the adoption of two key documents: the Awaza Action Programme for 2024–2034 and the Awaza Political Declaration, Trend reports.

Held over four days in Turkmenistan's Awaza National Tourist Zone under the theme“Advancing Progress through Partnership”, the conference brought together global delegates to discuss shared challenges and strategies.

Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov delivered the closing remarks, emphasizing the significance of the adopted measures and calling for active implementation.

The Awaza Action Programme outlines priorities such as improved transit systems, economic diversification, digital transformation, climate resilience, and sustainable financing. The Political Declaration reaffirms support for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and calls for greater international cooperation and trade integration.

Turkmenistan expressed appreciation for the contributions of the UN, regional bodies, and partner organizations, underlining the importance of joint action moving forward.

Search