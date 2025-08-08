Drone Attack Damages 21 Houses In Bucha District Of Kyiv Region, Wounds Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, on Telegram .

According to him, as a result of the attack, a girl and two women suffered acute stress reactions and were provided with the necessary medical assistance on site without hospitalization.

In the Bucha district, 21 private houses, farm buildings, garages, two unfinished high-rise buildings, and 10 cars were damaged.

The degree of damage to the houses varies, from broken windows and doors to partial destruction of premises, Kalashnyk said.

The head of the regional administration assured that local authorities and partners are providing assistance to people whose property has been damaged. All emergency services are at the scene.

Russians attackregion with drones at night, injure one person

Kalashnyk thanked the hunters from“Clear Sky,” thanks to whom nearly two and a half dozen drones were intercepted outside populated areas, and emphasized that this project is developing and expanding.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized 82 of the 108 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine on the evening of August 7.

Photo: Kyiv Regional Military Administration