Russia Intensifies Air Strikes On Sumy Border Communities, Says Spox Demchenko
“If we talk about the Sumy region, there is quite active use of aviation, from which the enemy drops guided bombs and strikes with unguided aviation missiles. At the same time, in addition to targeting the positions of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy is also carrying out targeted strikes on populated areas,” Demchenko said.
According to him, the most vulnerable communities remain Yunakivka and Khotyn, where shelling occurs almost daily.
Demchenko emphasized that the enemy is not using armored vehicles to break through the border here.Read also: 147 combat clashes on the frontline, nearly one third in the Pokrovsk sector
“The enemy cannot advance deeper into Ukrainian territory thanks to the resilience and heroism of Ukrainian defenders, in particular the Armed Forces and the State Border Service. Infantry groups that the enemy is trying to send into our territory are being actively destroyed,” the State Border Service spokesman added.
As reported, Russian troops carried out nearly 110 strikes on 47 settlements in the Sumy region between the morning of August 7 and the morning of August 8, resulting in casualties.
