Water Supply In Korabel Microdistrict Of Kherson To Run On Schedule After Russian Damage To Power Grid

“Due to power outages, water supply in the Korabel neighborhood will be provided according to schedule on August 9 and 10,” the report says.

It is noted that water will be supplied from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

As reported by Ukrinform, the neighborhood was left without gas supply due to the first air strikes on the bridge, and without electricity and water due to enemy shelling on August 6. Currently, attempts are being made to supply water using generators on an hourly basis. It is currently impossible to say when services will be restored. First and foremost, this depends on the security situation.

On August 2, 2025, the Russian army dropped two guided bombs on Kherson, damaging the road bridge that leads from the mainland to the Korabel neighborhood.

Due to the intensification of attacks by the Russian Federation, the Kherson authorities called on residents of the Korabel microdistric to evacuate to safe regions.

Over 1,000 people evacuated from Korabel microdistrict in

A Russian landing in the Korabel district of Kherson is currently an unlikely scenario from a military point of view.

As for the bridge connecting the mainland part of the city and the Korabel microdistrict, which was damaged by the Russians, it is a logistics facility that ensures the livelihoods of civilians - this bridge did not play a significant role in the defense system.

