ANAS Granted Full Membership Status By Interacademy Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) continues to expand its international scientific cooperation, Azernews reports.

For the first time in the past three years, ANAS has been accepted as a full voting member into several prestigious international organizations, including the International Science Council (ISC) and the Association of Academies and Societies of Sciences in Asia (AASSA). Now, ANAS has achieved another significant milestone in this direction.

ANAS has been elevated from provisional membership to full membership in the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP).

This step strengthens the Academy's participation in global scientific processes, provides Azerbaijani scientists with equal access at the international level, and ensures more effective integration into the global scientific community.

In this regard, a formal letter was addressed to ANAS President, Academician Isa Habibbayli, by IAP Co-Presidents Masresha Fetene and Margaret A. Hamburg. The letter states that the General Assembly of the IAP has approved the transition of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to full membership status. ANAS's full membership has already come into effect and will be reflected on the official IAP website.

The letter also includes an invitation for ANAS President Academician Isa Habibbayli to participate in the IAP Conference and General Assembly to be held in December 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

It was noted that this event serves as a unique platform for member academies to connect, exchange experiences, and explore cooperation opportunities. Detailed information about the event will be shared soon.

As a full member, ANAS President Academician Isa Habibbeyli has been invited to participate in the following areas: Participation in regional and global programs; Nomination of expert candidates to IAP working groups; Contribution to statements and consultations; Engagement in communication and capacity-building initiatives; Involvement in setting shared priorities.

ANAS's international reputation continues to grow. Recently, the International Plato Academy, headquartered in Athens, Greece, responded positively to ANAS's membership application and informed Academician Isa Habibbayli of this decision in an official letter.