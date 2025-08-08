Second Stage Of Selection Round Underway Within Children's Art Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second stage of the selection round is underway within Children's Art Festival, which is organized to support the creative potential of children and adolescents, as well as to reveal their talents, Azernews reports.

Children's Art Festival project, jointly implemented by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Heydar Aliyev Center, is a large-scale program uniting talented children from various regions of the country.

This platform provides young talents with the opportunity to showcase their abilities, develop their creative potential, and take their first steps in a professional field.

During the second stage, selection continues among both amateur and professional participants across various art disciplines.

The jury evaluates not only the technical preparedness of the participants but also their stage culture, artistic taste, and creative approach.

The total number of individual participants registered for the festival is 21,559. Of these, 16,117 participated in the first stage, and 8,596 advanced to the second round.

Regarding group participants, the total number of registered groups is 294.

Of these, 255 participated in the first stage of the selection, and 3,032 participants from 215 groups advanced to the next stage.

The second stage of the selection will continue until early September.

All stages of the festival contribute significantly to supporting children's creative potential and shaping a new generation of art professionals.