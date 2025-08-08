ING Updates Azerbaijan's Inflation Forecast

The Netherlands' largest financial group, ING, has revised upward its inflation projections for Azerbaijan, citing updated economic assessments, Azernews reports. According to the new forecast, inflation in 2025 is expected to reach...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%