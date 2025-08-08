Anand Lalaji Calls For Stronger Support For Mental Health And Rural Healthcare Access

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Anand Lalaji, co-founder and CEO of The Radiology Group, is using his latest feature interview-“Anand Lalaji on Building Trust in Healthcare Leadership”-to raise urgent awareness for two critical healthcare issues: mental health support for clinicians and access to radiology services in rural communities.

In the wide-ranging Q&A, Lalaji shares how his working-class upbringing in Hell's Kitchen and his experience as a volleyball setter shaped a leadership style rooted in consistency, humility, and trust. But beyond his personal story, he offers a frank assessment of the challenges facing healthcare today.

“Burnout is real,” Lalaji says.“Radiologists are reading more studies than ever, with tighter timelines. And in rural areas, many hospitals simply don't have enough staff. That's where the system is breaking down.”

Burnout in Radiology Is Reaching a Tipping Point

A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology found that 49% of radiologists report symptoms of burnout, up from 36% a decade ago. The pressure to maintain speed and accuracy-especially in remote or overnight shifts-is straining even the most experienced professionals.

“You don't always get praised,” Lalaji explains.“But people are trusting you with their lives. That weight adds up.”

To address this, Lalaji advocates for better support structures in medical practice, including sustainable scheduling, peer support, and a renewed focus on mission-driven work.

Closing the Rural Care Gap

According to the National Rural Health Association, nearly 60 million Americans live in rural areas, where access to specialised care like radiology is often limited or delayed. Lalaji sees teleradiology as a bridge-not a replacement-for traditional services.

“We built our group to support under-resourced hospitals, not replace them,” he explains.“It's about making sure no patient gets overlooked because of geography.”

Empowering Women Through Sport and Supporting Mental Health

In the interview, Lalaji also discusses his foundation's work supporting women's leadership in sport, particularly volleyball, and mental health initiatives.

“As a volleyball setter, I wasn't the one scoring,” he shares.“I was the one setting others up to do their best. That shaped how I lead, and how I support others-especially young women-finding confidence in sport.”

On mental health, Lalaji is direct:

“In healthcare, we see people struggling in silence all the time. It deserves more open dialogue and serious support.”

What Individuals Can Do

Rather than pointing fingers at systems, Lalaji encourages individuals to take ownership where they can:



Check in with colleagues who may be experiencing burnout or stress.



Support local mental health resources through donations or volunteering.



Mentor young professionals-especially women-in healthcare or sport.

Encourage rural investment by backing organisations that serve remote communities.



“Success isn't about one big moment,” Lalaji says.“It's about small, reliable actions over time.”

About Anand Lalaji

Anand Lalaji is the CEO and co-founder of The Radiology Group, a physician-led teleradiology organisation focused on high-quality, accessible, and sustainable diagnostic care. His work spans decades of clinical leadership, medical education, and community-focused philanthropy.