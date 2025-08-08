Acer Reports Revenues For July At NT$22.06 Billion, And Year-To-July At NT$149.93 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$22.06 billion, down 5.9% year-on-year (YoY) due to foreign exchange factors (up 4.8% YoY in USD). Year-to-July consolidated revenues reached NT$149.93 billion with flattish growth. Highlights include revenues from gaming-related products and businesses which grew 56.0% YoY in July, and Chromebook revenues grew 7.8% YoY for year-to-July. Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[1] and displays contributed 40.8% of the group's total revenues in July (Posiflex Technology revenues are consolidated in Acer's statement starting this month) and 32.2% year-to-July. Acer will launch new products across its portfolio at its next@acer global press conference held on September 3 in Berlin. The company will also showcase AI solutions across hardware, software, and services.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

SOURCE Acer

