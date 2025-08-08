Ethereum-Based LYNO AI Presale Gains Traction Ahead Of Price Increase To $0.055

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI is a decentralized AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage protocol based on Ethereum and is rapidly gaining momentum as investors are shown interest in its token presale. The Early Bird presale stage provides tokens at a competitively low price of 0.050 USD, and the price is supposed to increase to 0.055 USD in the next phase. The above price dynamic, combined with the protocol high-tech characteristics and community participation make LYNO AI a prospective opportunity in the field of decentralized finance and AI-based trading.

Early Bird Presale Sparks Urgency



The LYNO AI presale is running in an Early Bird phase with 16 million tokens available at 0.050 dollars per token. More than 176,500 tokens are already sold and this indicates a high demand and investor confidence. The next presale price will be at $0.055, which will push the investors to hurry and invest in the token before prices go up.





Payments to the presale can be made using ETH, USDT, and USDC via such wallets as MetaMask and Trust Wallet. Early customers have access to the LYNO AI Giveaway, where the presale participants are offered the opportunity to win a share of 100K tokens.



This growing momentum is a clear indication to investors that it is the opportune time to participate in the presale so as to enjoy the resulting profits.



Revolutionary Cross-Chain AI Arbitrage



LYNO AI is unique, combining four layers of operation to automatically detect and make arbitrage trades that are profitable in real-time across over 15 EVM-compatible blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.



The protocol features:



A Data Layer which records current prices and liquidity data.

An AI Layer which assesses and directs the most profitable arbitrage opportunities.

An Execution Layer which trades automatically through flash loans and cross-chain bridges. A Settlement Layer that shares the profits and indefatigably improves AI models.



Such advanced infrastructure enables LYNO AI to beat the traditional arbitrage strategies with the help of speed, capital efficiency, security, and AI-powered execution.



Strong Tokenomics and Security Assurances



LYNO token grants its owners rights to governance in order to vote on upgrades, fee types, and protocol choices. Other advantages are the possibility to stake tokens and earn rewards, as well as receive up to 60 percent of protocol fees. It also has a buyback and burn feature to increase scarcity and value with time.









LYNO AI takes security seriously and uses multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, slippage, and privacy protection with zero-knowledge proofs to mitigate front-running and MEV attacks. Cyberscope has also audited the security of the protocol which has solidified faith in the community and investors.



Conclusion: Secure Your Position in LYNO AI Presale



With its presale in the Early Bird phase where tokens are being sold at $0.050, LYNO AI is a golden opportunity to investors to have early access to an innovative AI-powered arbitrage protocol before the token price reaches $0.055. The presale and its high token demand, the advanced technology, and proven security protocols underpinned by Cyberscope make LYNO AI a potential leader in the future of DeFi.

