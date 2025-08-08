Shadow Banking Market Is Poised To Reach USD 148.5 Trillion By 2032, Registering A CAGR Of 8.90%

Shadow Banking Market Report

Shadow Banking Market Research Report By, Type, Asset Class, Regulation, Leverage, Regional

WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Shadow Banking Market is expanding rapidly due to the growing demand for non-traditional credit channels, regulatory arbitrage, and the rise of alternative investment strategies. According to recent data, the Shadow Banking Market Size was estimated at USD 68.6 trillion in 2023. It is expected to grow from USD 74.7 trillion in 2024 to USD 148.5 trillion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90% during the forecast period (2024–2032).Key Market Drivers1. Regulatory Evasion and Flexibility- Shadow banking entities operate outside traditional banking regulations, enabling greater flexibility in lending practices and product innovation.2. Growth of Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs)- The rise of hedge funds, money market funds, and structured investment vehicles (SIVs) supports the expansion of shadow banking, particularly in developed economies.3. Demand for Higher-Yield Investments- Institutional investors and corporates are turning to shadow banking for structured finance solutions and higher returns amid low interest rate environments.4. Credit Demand from Underserved Sectors- Shadow banks often finance sectors or borrowers that conventional banks deem too risky, such as SMEs and subprime markets.Get a FREE Sample Report -Market Challenges1. Systemic Risk and Lack of Transparency- Shadow banking can amplify financial instability during economic downturns due to its high leverage and lack of oversight.2. Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny- Authorities globally are working to bring shadow banking under greater supervision to mitigate potential systemic risks.Key Players in the Shadow Banking Market.BlackRock, Inc..The Blackstone Group Inc..Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..Citadel LLC.Bridgewater Associates.JPMorgan Asset Management.State Street Global Advisors.Apollo Global Management.PIMCO.AQR Capital ManagementThese entities are key contributors in the ecosystem, facilitating credit creation through investment vehicles, securitizations, and repurchase agreements.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Market Segmentation1. By Institution Type.Hedge Funds.Money Market Funds.Private Equity Firms.Investment Banks.Structured Investment Vehicles (SIVs)2. By Application.Commercial Lending.Mortgage Lending.Securitization.Repo Markets.Peer-to-Peer Lending3. By Region.North America: Dominates due to mature capital markets and large institutional investor base..Europe: Significant presence of investment funds and private credit providers..Asia-Pacific: Fastest growing region, particularly in China due to relaxed lending channels..Latin America & MEA: Emerging space with untapped potential.Browse In-depth Market Research Report:The Shadow Banking Market will continue to play a pivotal role in global finance, bridging the credit gap left by traditional banks. While systemic risk concerns persist, increased transparency and gradual regulatory integration are expected to reshape the market structure over the next decade. Technological adoption, coupled with evolving investor appetite, will further fuel this market's growth trajectory toward 2032.Related Trending Research Report:Auto Loan Market-Fintech Lending Market-Bank Kiosk Market-Convenience Stores Market-Green Bond Market-About Market Research FutureAt Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

