Robotimize Advisor Zen Koh Featured On Global Podcast Highlighting The Future Of Exoskeletons In Rehabilitation Tech

- Zen KOH, Strategic Advisor, RobotimizeSINGAPORE, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize is proud to share that our Strategic Advisor, Zen Koh, has been prominently featured on Episode 17 of the Exoskeletons and Wearable Robotics Podcast, hosted by Dr. Thomas Sugar (WearRA) and Bobby Marinov (Exoskeleton Report). The episode, titled“From Cool Gadget to 'Must-Have': Zen Koh on Making Exoskeletons Mainstream,” explores the transformative journey of rehabilitation robotics and the evolving role of wearable technologies in healthcare.As a global pioneer in rehabilitation robotics, Zen KOH has played a transformative role in advancing the field of intelligent neurorehabilitation technologies worldwide. He is the Founder and Executive Director of MotusAcademy , a globally recognised platform dedicated to education, collaboration, and translational adoption of rehabilitation and assistive technologies. He is also the Managing Editor and Editorial Board Member of the Journal of Rehabilitation Methods and Technologies (JRMT) . Zen also serves as Ambassador of the International Industry Society in Advanced Rehabilitation Technology (IISART), where he actively promotes global standards, ethical deployment, and interdisciplinary cooperation in rehabilitation robotics. Additionally, Zen holds leadership roles as Strategic Industry Advsior with KITE Research Institute at the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, part of University Health Network (UHN), contributing to translational research and innovation strategies in neurotechnology.With decades of experience bridging the gaps between clinical need, technological innovation, and commercial viability, Zen brings unique insights into how wearable robotics can transition from promising prototypes to scalable, clinically validated solutions. In this podcast episode, he reflects on the importance of inclusive stakeholder engagement-spanning patients, clinicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers-in shaping a human-first innovation ecosystem. His commentary underscores not only the strategic imperatives for sustainable business models in exoskeletons, but also the broader vision of how collaborative, evidence-based innovation can make these technologies mainstream in global healthcare.Key themes explored in the episode include:✅ Transitioning exoskeletons from niche tech to essential rehabilitation tools✅ Educating and empowering clinicians, engineers, patients, and policymakers✅ Building scalable ecosystems through neutral platforms like MotusAcademy✅ The critical role of RehabWeek 2025 in driving multi-stakeholder engagement✅ Market education as the catalyst for long-term growth and clinical adoptionListeners will find Zen's candid reflections and strategic perspectives both inspiring and actionable-particularly in a field where collaboration, clinical validation, and long-term vision are essential to success.🎧 Listen to the full episode here:“For exoskeletons and rehabilitation robotics to become truly mainstream, we must move beyond the novelty of the technology and focus on ecosystem integration, clinical validation, and user empowerment,” said Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor at Robotimize.“It's not just about building smarter machines-it's about building smarter systems that connect patients, clinicians, engineers, and policymakers in a shared mission to restore function, dignity, and independence. I'm honoured to collaborate with Robotimize and the broader community to advance this human-first vision for neurorehabilitation.”As Robotimize continues to shape the future of neurorehabilitation, we are committed to redefining recovery through a comprehensive suite of intelligent, interoperable robotic technologies. Our flagship ecosystem, VivantePlexusTM, integrates advanced AI, robotics, data analytics, and clinical intelligence to deliver person-centred rehabilitation solutions across the full continuum of care-from hospital to home. The VivantePlexusTM platform includes modular, evidence-based systems for gait, balance, hand, arm, and cognitive rehabilitation, all designed to enhance functional outcomes, improve care efficiency, and support clinician-patient engagement.As part of the VivantePlexusTM ecosystem, HandVivanteTM is Robotimize's advanced hand exoskeleton system, purpose-built to support rehabilitation therapy by restoring fine motor function, dexterity, and strength in individuals recovering from neurological or musculoskeletal conditions. This wearable robotic solution combines intelligent actuation with adaptive therapy protocols, delivering sensor-driven, task-specific exercises in both passive and active-assisted modes. Its modular architecture enables highly personalised treatment across all stages of recovery-from early post-stroke intervention to functional reintegration-offering clinicians and patients a seamless, data-informed pathway to improved hand function and independence.At the heart of Robotimize's mission is the belief that neurorehabilitation should be accessible, effective, and empowering for every individual, regardless of geography or clinical setting. Our technologies are built with interoperability and scalability in mind, enabling seamless integration into diverse healthcare environments and supporting new models of hybrid and home-based care.We are honoured to have visionary leaders like Zen Koh guiding our strategic direction. His deep experience in global rehabilitation technology ecosystems, combined with his commitment to ethical innovation and cross-sector collaboration, reinforces our shared mission to democratise access to next-generation rehabilitation tools and elevate the standard of care for patients worldwide.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Its AI-enabled platforms support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and telerehabilitation environments.With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a fast-growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining how recovery is delivered-making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible.For more information, visit:About Exoskeleton ReportExoskeleton Report is the leading independent platform dedicated to news, insights, and resources on exoskeletons, exosuits, and wearable robotics. Founded in 2015, it provides unbiased, hype-free coverage of the industry-bridging the gap between innovation, application, and public understanding.With curated catalogs, expert podcasts, event coverage, and contributions to global standards like ASTM F48, Exoskeleton Report serves as a central hub for innovators, clinicians, regulators, and users seeking reliable information and context in this fast-evolving field.For more information, visit:

Episode 17 of the Exoskeletons and Wearable Robotics podcast - Zen

