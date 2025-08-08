Dedication Date Announced For 'The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit' Monument Honoring Cody's Wish And Cody Dorman

This is a photoshop rendering at the site where the monument will stand at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY.

- Kelly Dorman, Cody's DadLEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The public is invited to attend the official dedication of "The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit," a monument celebrating the unique and inspiring connection between the 2023 Horse of the Year, Cody's Wish, and his namesake, Cody Dorman. The ceremony will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 9 a.m.Sculpted by renowned artist Jocelyn Russell, the monument captures the powerful image of Cody's Wish placing his head in Cody Dorman's lap-an act of affection that happened every time they met. The monument is designed to be fully accessible, allowing visitors in wheelchairs to roll up and place their hands on the horse's nose, looking into its eyes and experiencing the bond for themselves.The Kentucky Horse Park provides a fitting home for this tribute, as it "welcomes over one million visitors a year, and is the home of the Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, an organization that is dedicated to enriching the community by improving the quality of life and the health of children and adults with special physical, cognitive, emotional and social needs through therapeutic activities with the horse."The Dorman family's message for the monument reflects the spirit of their son's life:“Our hope is that this monument will stand not only as an inspiration, but an example that you can conquer the mountains that lie in your path, especially when you have love in your heart for everyone around you. This, above all, is the message that Cody and Cody's Wish gave us, they made each other better. And as we all watched, we became better ourselves.”The dedication ceremony will honor their enduring friendship, perseverance, and determination. The Dorman family, Jocelyn Russell, and others instrumental in the project are expected to be in attendance.Details of the event are as follows:What: Dedication of "The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit" monumentWhen: Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 9 a.m.Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, KY 40511The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the monument and to follow its journey, please visit CodysWishMonument .Support the Monument's CreationYou can support the creation of "The Bond: Two Hearts - One Spirit" monument and have your name inscribed on the monument donor plaque with a generous donation or pledge of $5,000 or more. All donations are tax-deductible through the 501(c)(3) corporation, Angels Without Wings, Inc. To explore the financial proposal and follow the journey of this bronze masterpiece, from miniature to monumental size, visit CodysWishMonument.For media inquiries, please email Robin Hutton at ... or contact us via codyswishmonument/contact-us.###About Jocelyn RussellJocelyn Russell is a renowned American sculptor specializing in monumental bronze sculptures of wild and domestic animals. A Signature and Board Member of the prestigious Society of Animal Artists (serving also as a judge), she is actively involved in conservation efforts to protect wildlife and their habitats. Her most notable works include the heroic war horse Sgt. Reckless, a series of life-size animals for the Audubon Zoo, and the iconic racehorse Secretariat. For further information about Jocelyn Russell and her artwork, please visit her website at jocelynrussell .About Angel's Without Wings"Angels Without Wings, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to honoring those who serve others, both people and animals, and to inspiring acts of kindness. Rooted in the belief that anyone can be an 'Angel,' the organization highlights individuals and groups making a difference, supports other charities, and honors animals who have served in war and peacetime. Through community recognition and projects like monuments and a future museum, Angels Without Wings encourages everyone to 'Be the Change' through simple acts of compassion." To learn more, please visit angelswithoutwings .

