Virat Kohli's Photo From London Sparks Concerns, Fans Suggest Clean Shave Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Less than a month after Virat Kohli's last public appearance at Yuvraj Singh's event on July 10, another photo of the former India captain has gone viral. The picture, taken in London with a man named Shash Kiran, has drawn concerns from fans on Kohli's greying beard as he nears his 36th birthday.

Kohli retired from T20Is after India's 2024 World Cup win and stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year, prior to India's 5-Test tour vs England. Internet users have expressed both worry and support for the cricketer ahead of India's ODI series in October.

Virat Kohli had previously shared a picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma , in July 2023, when his white beard was much talked about on social media.

Netizens react

One of the users said,“37 ki age me almost 80% dadhi pak gayi hai. 😨 [sic].”

Another commented,“Dadhi ko color nahi kiya to clean shave kar do [sic].”

A third wrote,“Bro preparing for ODI retirement by not colouring his beard [sic].”

A fan was astonished and said,“Yeh Kohli ka beared kuch jyada hi white nai hogaya achanak see [sic].”

After a stellar 14-year career, Virat Kohli officially retired from Test cricket on May 12. In 123 matches, including 68 as captain, he scored 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli on Test cricket retirement

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.“There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” Kohli said.

He added, "As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."

Why did Virat Kohli retire from Test Cricket?

He opened up on his decision last month, stating,“I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days.”