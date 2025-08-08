Cardiologist Warns Your Heart Can't Handle THESE Risks, Says, 'Skip Stress, Not Salad'
But there are ways to take care of your heart by adopting a healthier lifestyle, managing stress.
In an article published on a website, Saaol, Dr. Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, noted the crucial role of regular exercise in preventing heart disease .What affects heart health?
Chhajer noted that arterial blockages arise when fatty deposits build up in the arteries, limiting blood flow and heightening the risk of heart attacks. Major risk factors include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and stress.
The article further mentioned that while exercise doesn't directly eliminate plaque, it plays a crucial role in reversing heart blockages by preventing further accumulation, improving overall heart function, and boosting circulation.”Lifestyle changes
Dr. Chhajer pointed out the lifestyle changes to maintain a healthy heart. "Incorporating cardiovascular exercise (such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling), flexibility training, resistance workouts (using resistance bands or body-weight exercises like push-ups and squats), yoga, and regular movement (stretching, standing up frequently, and light walking ) into daily life significantly improves heart health," he added.
